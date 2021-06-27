Imran Khan blushes as Afghan President meets with Biden to discuss country’s future; Ghani attacks the PAK





Watch | Afghan NSA Hamdullah Mohib called “Taliban Pakistan’s proxy”

“The Afghans are going to have to decide their future, what they want and the senseless violence, it must stop, but it will be very difficult,” US President Joe Biden told Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday. He added, “But we’ll stick with you, and we’ll do our best to make sure you have the tools you need.”

Ghani knows that the promised aid will be financial and humanitarian. Now, Afghan security forces will have to fight alone against an emboldened Taliban insurgency, as prospects for a reconciliation deal between his government and the Taliban appear dim.

But keeping the courageous face born of Afghan pride, Ghani compared his position at this point to that of US President Abraham Lincoln in 1861, at the start of the war between the northern states and the southern rebel states. “The Afghan nation is in (a) ‘1861’ moment, like President Lincoln. Rallying in defense of the republic, determined that the republic will be defended. It is a choice of values: the values ​​of a exclusion system or an inclusion system, “he said, adding:” We will overcome all obstacles. “

IANS

But Ghani and his administration are well aware of the difficult task they face.

In a brief media interaction, Ghani said he warned President Biden that Washington’s decision to withdraw troops would have ramifications for both sides, although he did not ask Biden to delay the move. withdrawal.

“The Afghan government must deal with the consequences that will emerge after the US withdrawal and the Afghan people must rise to the challenge,” Ghani said.

According to Afghan sources, President Ghani told Biden that “the Taliban are not fighting against us, but Pakistan is fighting under the cover of the Taliban”.

Biden insisted on the need for unity among the country’s leaders, urging them to stop fighting among themselves when the country is in crisis and government forces risk losing control of the nation to the Taliban.

US troop withdrawal leaves a void

social media

As the Americans leave, the Taliban are filling this void. Violence has increased across Afghanistan, and with the approach of September 11, the deadline for the departure of US troops, the Taliban are growing bolder. According to a new assessment by the US intelligence community, Ghani’s government could collapse within six months of the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi three days ago clearly warned Afghan President Ghani and his team that when they met Biden and his team they should not blame Islamabad.

Qureshi actually defended the Taliban and blamed Daesh or the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) for the rise in Afghan violence.

“If you try to create this impression that the violence is high because of the Taliban, again that would be an exaggeration. Why am I saying that? Are there not other elements there? -bas who play the role of spoiler? ” These are Qureshi’s words broadcast last week during an interview with Afghan network Tolo News.

But in a recent interview with the New York Times, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said Islamabad had played a key role in convincing Taliban leaders to speak to the government in Kabul. “Really, it was [us] pushing them, urging them to talk to the Afghan government. This is how far Pakistan has gone, ”he said.

Afghan Prime Minister Ashraf GhaniReuters

Reacting to the Afghan government’s accusations, Khan said during a visit to Kabul earlier this year, he said that we (Pakistanis) “have given our full support to the Afghan government, telling them that we will do everything for this peace agreement “. But “unfortunately the Afghan government still feels that Pakistan could do more, which I must say is very disappointing for us when it criticizes us for not having been able, after so many years, to achieve a sort of regulation “.

Interestingly, President Biden did not speak with Pakistani Prime Minister Khan, but invited Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to discuss Afghanistan and its future.

“They (the Afghan government) can say whatever they want but the United States is very familiar with Pakistan’s role in the peace process and the world is evident for our role,” Qureshi said.

(With IANS entries)

