Had he been Trump | Notice





Would people already overcome the insurgency nonsense? Explain to me how a few hundred yahoos storming the Capitol posed the greatest threat to our Republic since the Civil War?

Bigger than Senate bombing, Puerto Rican separatists’ armed attack on Congress, four assassinated presidents, three assassination attempts, shootout of Congressmen playing softball, Pearl Harbor. Is that so?

Bigger than BLM, Antifa and his supporters causing billions of dollars in damage, murdering people including police and civilians, injuring thousands more, torching and looting shops, homes, businesses and churches? Attack courthouses for months? Take over parts of towns, government offices, deprive people of their civil rights? Pull people out of their cars and beat them half to death?

According to media reports, the riots last summer were mostly peaceful protests. The same media that encouraged and justified all this violence, some even encouraging it, remain outraged by the riots on Capitol Hill.

The same media that doesn’t report Joe Bidens’ counterpart with the Ukrainians, which Democrats said was an impeachment offense when they thought President Donald Trump had done so. The same media that won’t call Biden about his sons’ trade deals. The same media that won’t mention Bidens’ blunders and mistakes at the top. His rambling speeches. Or the protests against Kamala Harris in Guatemala, or its president blaming the policies of Biden and Harriss for the border crisis. If it had been Trump, it would all have made headlines.

The media will also not report that it is easier to vote in Georgia and Texas than in the home state of Bidens, Delaware. That the majority of Americans want a voter card. Or that Republicans, including our congressman Keller, were more than willing to investigate all political violence, including that from the left and the Democrats refused.

So, Congressman Keller, fight the good fight. Your detractors are hypocrites, devoid of any semblance of integrity. Don’t change because they never will. They will preach on First Amendment justice, but have no problem denying it to those with whom they disagree. Hypocrites!

William J. Folk,

Mcclure

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos