Matt Hancock live news: Latest updates as Cummings calls Javid a terrible choice as new health secretary





Matt Hancock announces his resignation from government after admitting to breaking Covid rules Labor has called on the Department of Health and Social Affairs (DHSC) to release all documents relating to the hiring of Gina Coladangelo to a 15,000-a-year post, after her meeting with Matt Hancock was made public on Friday . The former health secretary, who resigned on Saturday night, met married aide Ms Coladangelo when the couple studied together at Oxford University. She was first hired as an unpaid advisor to DHSC on a six-month contract last year, before being appointed non-executive director of the department. Although she has already resigned from her post, which offers a salary of 15,000 a year for 15 to 20 days of work, Ms Coladangelo has come under scrutiny by the Labor Party as politicians in the opposition are trying to hold her supposed lover, Mr. Hancock to account. Meanwhile, just an hour after former Chancellor Sajid Javid was announced as Mr Hancocks’ replacement, nemesis Dominic Cummings attacked him as unnecessary and said he would be horrible for the NHS. Key points Show last update



1624783972 Hancock would have quit faster if he was sorry, says Marr Andrew Marr refuted the idea that Matt Hancock immediately knew he had done something wrong, saying he would have quit on Friday if he had. Speaking to Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis on his eponymous BBC Sunday show, Mr Marr said: If he thought he had done the wrong thing he would have immediately resigned, but instead, he stayed and the Prime Minister supported him. Mr Lewis said he disagreed with this interpretation of what had happened and people would understand the logic of an experienced minister trying to stay in his role but ultimately deciding he should to resign. After CCTV footage of Mr Hancock was released kissing a government aide on Friday, the now ousted Health Secretary said he would fight to keep his job while a spokesperson for Boris Johnson said said the Prime Minister considered the matter closed. Sam hancockJune 27, 2021 9:52 AM 1624783737 Trevor Phillips invokes his daughters’ funerals to mark Hancock’s double standard Sky News anchor Trevor Phillips recalled the recent death and funeral of his daughters to question a government minister about the hypocrisy of now-ousted Health Secretary Matt Hancocks in violation of the coronavirus rule. After a few minutes of interviewing Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis live, Mr Phillips said he wanted to do something I wouldn’t normally do and asked you a personal and private question. He continued: The photos we saw are from May 6. On May 11, my family buried my daughter, who died not of the Covid but during confinement. Three hundred of our family and friends showed up in line, but most of them were not allowed to be near the grave, even though it was in the open air, due to the rule of 30. And because of Mr. Hancock’s instructions. Before giving Mr. Lewis a chance to respond, Mr. Phillips ended by saying: Now the next time any of you tell me what to do in my private life, explain to me why I shouldn’t. just tell you where to get off. Sam hancockJune 27, 2021 09:48 1624783130 Hancock deserved everything he got, says former health secretary My colleague Chantal de Silva reports the following: Former Health Secretary Alan Johnson appeared on Sky News this morning to discuss Matt Hancock’s exit from DHSC. On a camera in Hancocks’ office, Trevor Phillips on Sunday told the show: I could never figure out why there was a camera in the Secretary of State’s office. There was never a camera in my office when I was a health secretary … it goes back to the days of Howard Wilson. Although, of course, our phone conversations are always being eavesdropped on by someone … Using the email account … It certainly deserves investigation, so there are issues here that need to be looked at or beyond Matt Hancock. When it came to the breach of social distancing by ex-ministers, Mr Johnson was less forgiving: I thought when this Neil Ferguson issue arose Matt Hancock didn’t have to infringe on Neil Ferguson, he chose to pile up… that was amazing behavior and everyone had to obey the rules… Matt Hancock said if they take action, I will support them. I mean … talk about a justified return. When you do this to someone … you deserve everything you get. Sam hancockJune 27, 2021 9:38 AM 1624782509 Former health secretary says he has absolutely no sympathy for Dominic Cummings Former Health Secretary Alan Johnson has said he has absolutely no sympathy for Dominic Cummings over the announcement of Sajid Javid to replace Matt Hancocks as Health Secretary. Asked by Sky News Trevor Phillips if he felt any sympathy for Mr Cummings after Mr Javid, the guy who walked rather than taking Cummings’ orders would replace Mr Hancock, Mr Johnson laughed as he said: Absolutely no sympathy for Dominic Cummings. He said Mr Hancocks’ failures as health secretary, including controversy over his nursing home strategy, were a disaster. Chantal Da SilvaJune 27, 2021 9:28 AM 1624781973 Hancock lost his moral authority, public health expert says Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock lost his moral authority when it emerged that he had violated social distancing guidelines by kissing his assistant, a public health expert and behavior specialist said. Speaking on Sky News Trevor Phillips Sunday, Professor Linda Bauld said she believes Mr Hancock did the right thing by stepping down from his post on Saturday. Mr. Hancock, she said, has lost his moral authority and the public trust. However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s support for Mr Hancock after it was revealed he kissed his assistant amid the pandemic last month, she said, is concerning. The government is under heavy pressure to stick to this date The prime minister supporting him even for a short time was a concern, she said, noting that even a day is a long time in politics. Chantal Da SilvaJune 27, 2021 9:19 AM 1624781449 Matt Hancock’s resignation dominates Sunday’s front pages Matt Hancocks’ resignation on Saturday made headlines on Sunday morning. Gone – Hancock quits after a day of humiliation, The observermain title read. Matt is done, The sun on sunday mentionned. Read on to learn more about today’s front pages: Chantal Da SilvaJune 27, 2021 9:10 AM 1624781184 Sajid Javid will not have the luxury of a gradual transfer, says British Medical Association president Sajid Javid will not have the luxury of a gradual transfer, said Chaand Nagpaul, president of the British Medical Association. Asked on Sky News Trevor Phillips Sunday how he felt about Matt Hancocks’ resignation after it was revealed he broke social distancing rules by kissing assistant Gina Coladangelo, Mr Nagpaul said Mr Javid, who will take the reins as secretary of health, will have to embark on the race. He won’t have the luxury of a gradual transfer, Nagpaul said. The new health secretary, he said, will have to deal with the current backlog of patients in care, in addition to leading the coronavirus crisis. Chantal Da SilvaJune 27, 2021 9:06 AM 1624780879 Matt Hancock’s video leak to be investigated by the Department of Health The Department of Health will launch an internal investigation into how footage of Matt Hancock kissing and kissing an assistant has been leaked. It comes after the former health secretary offered his resignation on Saturday for breaking Covid rules by kissing assistant Gina Coladangelo in her ministerial office. Ashley Cowburn has the story: Chantal Da SilvaJune 27, 2021 9:01 AM 1624780698 Police should investigate whether Matt Hancock broke the law Police should investigate Matt Hancock to find out if he broke the law by breaking social distancing guidelines during the pandemic, Shadow Housing Secretary Lucy Powell said. We have all been told that we can only have close contact with those we are in a bubble with, Ms Powell said. Still, it now turns out that Matt Hancock was in two bubbles, she said. This is how the infections spread, she said. The shadow housing secretary said a police investigation was warranted to determine whether Matt Hancock had broken the law in his actions. Chantal Da SilvaJune 27, 2021 8:58 AM 1624780549 Hancock should not receive severance pay, says Lucy Powell Shadow Housing Secretary Lucy Powell has said Matthew Hancock is not expected to take any severance pay after resigning from his post following revelation of his affair during the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to Sky News on Sunday on Trevor Phillips, Ms Powell said finding out he was now going to be getting thousands of pounds in severance pay … would be pretty disgusting for most people. We will definitely call it up and ask the prime minister not to give this to her, she said. However, she acknowledged that Mr Hancock had not yet made it clear whether he would agree to severance pay. Chantal Da SilvaJune 27, 2021 8:55 AM

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos