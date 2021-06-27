PM Modi highlights how athletes overcame adversity for Oly qualification

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday awarded a Special Mention to athletes Bhavani Devi and Shivpal Singh, who overcame adversity to qualify for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Tokyo Olympics were scheduled to take place last year, but they have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will now be held from July 23 to August 8 of this year. More than 110 Indian athletes have qualified for the Games so far and the final number is expected to be between 120 and 130.

“In our country, most of the sportsmen and women are from small towns and villages. Our team which will be going to Tokyo also has many such players whose life inspires a lot. When you hear about our Praveen Jadhav ji, you will will also feel … how much difficulty Praveen went through to get here. Praveen is from a village in the Satara district of Maharashtra. He is very good at archery. His parents run the family by working as laborers and now their son is going to participate in his first Olympic Games in Tokyo. It is a great pride not only for his parents but for all of us, “Prime Minister Modi said on his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat.

“Likewise, there is another player, our Neha Goyal ji. Neha is a member of the women’s hockey team that goes to Tokyo. Her mother and sisters manage the family’s expenses by working in a cycle factory. Like Neha, Deepika Kumari ji’s life has also been full of ups and downs. Deepika’s father drives an auto-rickshaw and her mother is a nurse, and now see, Deepika is currently the only Indian female archer at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Our best wishes go to Deepika, once ranked number one archer in the world, “he added.

Modi also emphasized the importance of staying true to your roots no matter how successful you are in life. He gave the example of Priyanka Goswami on how she overcame the challenges to make a name for herself in the running competition.

“Friends, wherever we reach in life, no matter how high we reach, this connection with the ground, always, keeps us tied to our roots. The joy of succeeding after a period of struggle is something else! going to Tokyo faced a dearth of means and resources as a child, but they persevered and endured with courage. The life of Priyanka Goswami Ji from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh also teaches a lot. Priyanka’s father is a bus driver . As a child, Priyanka loved the bag that the medalists were presented with. It was this fascination that led her to participate in the walking competition for the first time. Now she is a great champion of it, “said Modi. .

“Shivpal Singh ji, who participates in the javelin throw, is from Banaras. Shivpalji’s entire family is associated with the sport. His father, uncle and brother are all experts in the javelin throwing. This family tradition goes along with him. being useful in the Tokyo Olympics. The example of Chirag Shetty and his partner SatwikSairaj going to the Tokyo Olympics is also inspiring. Recently, Chirag’s maternal grandfather passed away from COVID-19. Satwik himself also turned corona positive last year. But despite these obstacles both are preparing to give their best in the men’s double shuttle competition, “he added.

Giving other examples, Modi said, “I would like to introduce you to another player, Manish Kaushik Ji from Bhiwani, Haryana. Manish Ji comes from a farming family. While working in the fields in his childhood, Manish s’ is passionate about boxing. Today his hobby takes him to Tokyo. There is another player, CA Bhavani Devi Her name is Bhavani and she is skilled at fencing. Bhavani, originally from Chennai, is the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics. I read somewhere that in order for Bhavani ji’s training to continue, his mother even mortgaged his jewelry. “

“Friends, there are many such names, but in Mann Ki Baat today I was only able to name a few. Every player that comes to Tokyo has had their own share of wrestling and years of hard work. They are not only going for themselves but for the country. These players also have to enhance the glory of India and win the hearts of the people and that is why my compatriots I want to advise you too, that we should not put pressure on these players knowingly or unknowingly, but support them with an open mind and build the enthusiasm of each player, “he added. (ANI)