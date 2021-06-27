Trump criticizes Harris for his trip to the southern border





Former President Trump criticized Vice President Harris' recent trip to the US-Mexico border during his first post-presidential rally on Saturday, claiming she had made the trip because he had announced that he was visiting the area.

Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisTrump hits Biden, Democrats in post-presidential comeback to rally Trump slams Harris on trip to the southern border Harris makes a long-awaited trip to the border MORE, your vice president, only went to the border only yesterday for the sole simple reason that I announced I was going, Trump told a crowd in Wellington, Ohio.

If I didn’t, I don’t know if it would ever be okay, ”he added.

Donald Trump: Kamala Harris, your vice-president, only went to the border yesterday for a simple reason, because I announced that I was going. […] If I didn't do that, I don't know if she would ever be okay.

La Colline (@thehill) June 27, 2021

The White House has denied Harris’s trip was the result of Republican criticism after the southern border saw a large influx of migrants, especially unaccompanied minors in the months following Biden’s inauguration.

This administration is not inspired by Republican critics, nor by the former President of the United States of America, Harris’ senior assistant Symone SandersSymone SandersTrump slams Harris on the trip to the southern border Harris makes a much-anticipated trip to Harris Border discusses voting rights with South Carolina lawyers MORE told reporters last week. “We said, over and over, that she would go to the border. She once was. She would go back. She would go when it was appropriate, when it made sense.

Harris made his first trip to the southern border in El Paso, Texas on Friday, meeting with border officials and young migrants. She also insisted on the need to focus on why people come to the United States from Mexico and Central America.

It’s been a journey that’s also related to the obvious point: if you want to deal with a problem, you can’t just deal with the symptom of the problem, you have to understand what caused it, ”Harris told reporters at the time. from a press conference on Friday.

Biden announced earlier this year that Harris would lead the administration’s efforts to stem the influx of migrants to the southern border from the Northern Triangle countries.

She faced backlash from Republicans earlier this month when she laughed at a question from NBCs Lester Holt while in Guatemala about why she hadn’t visited the border, stressing that she hadn’t been to Europe either.







