Make a clear choice not to





Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement about not providing any military base for the United States has introduced a new situation in Pakistan. All previous Pakistani democratic governments had one common denominator: they all worked under American pressure, made significant political concessions, and refrained from making a clear “absolutely no” choice in matters relating to Pakistan-American relations. . The new situation puts Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government in a difficult position. It is one thing to take a tough stance against a country like the United States and quite another to deal with the consequences of that stance.

The recent bombing in Johar Town Lahore, near the residence of Hafiz Saeed, the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba and alleged mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, is a reminder of how a peaceful Pakistan can be transformed into a turbulent Pakistan in a few minutes in the enemies of the state. Given the current nature of Pakistani-American relations, a majority of people in Pakistan would find every reason to point the finger at the United States as the second suspect behind India. But it could be anyone inside the country, another group trying to settle scores with Lashkar-e-Taiba, you never know. What is really the new situation for Pakistan?

If no one has noticed, Pakistan has – since the beginning of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in the late 1980s – for the first time withdrawn from its support for any military action by the United States in Neighboring Afghanistan. It took Pakistan four decades and many economic, social, cultural and military sacrifices to realize this and, in turn, develop this response. In light of this late but welcoming awakening, Pakistan must find answers to two crucial questions. First, is this response sustainable? Second, what kind of relationship can now be maintained between the United States and Pakistan and at what cost?

The United States has a habit of creating influences to try to influence the policy change of a given regime and if that is not feasible then manipulate events to try to change the regime itself. This, in the parlance of international relations, is called subversion and is best understood as “the practice of trying to gain an advantage by directly influencing the domestic policy of a foreign country against its will”.

Subversion is classified into three levels. We’ve had a lot of level one where propaganda and counter-narrative building has been used to brainwash and indoctrinate the minds of our people. Level two concerns covert financial and material support to interest groups in the target country. This, I am also sure, is not escaping the attention of our security, intelligence and establishment services. The third and most crucial level is funding insurgents, sabotaging infrastructure and assassinating high profile targets. The targeted assassination of General Zia was a level three act of subversion and one cannot go into details as to why General Zia was assassinated and why he no longer fit the scheme of things and therefore was removed from the scene.

The Pakistani Prime Minister’s statement comes as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is visiting Washington. The US president will most likely take the opportunity to reassure President Ghani and reiterate what the White House spokesman has already said: “The United States will remain deeply engaged with the Afghan government to ensure that the country does not return to never again a refuge for terrorist groups. that pose a threat to the homeland of the United States.

After the statement of the Pakistani Prime Minister, it is clear that the military component of deep engagement of the United States is no longer supported by Pakistan and this leaves us to ask this crucial question: what will be Pakistan’s strategy from now on in the face of the crisis? Afghanistan and Does this Strategy Meet Pakistan’s Interests?

It certainly is. The fence on the Western Front is almost complete, and it stands out as a physical manifestation of the end of the concept of strategic depth. Given India’s American reach as a defense and strategic partner, our dependence on the United States in recent years had become questionable and no longer reliable in seeking strategic military support. against the Indian threat. Therefore, to keep our security situation balanced, we had to look to China as well as warm up our relations with Russia.

Moscow and Beijing have already worked with Iran. One partnered with him on the battlefield in Syria while the other agreed to provide $ 400 billion in economic aid to Iran for the next 25 years. So, if one regional power acts as an economic guarantor of regional actors and the other as a guarantor of security, then there is every possibility of creating conditions on the ground which can encourage external participation to rebuild the country. Afghanistan as part of an arrangement that is not unipolar but multipolar. Turkey’s agreement to deploy its troops to guard Kabul airport reflects a country’s confidence in such an arrangement. As part of the growing multipolar system, the United States must never undermine the rapidly growing Chinese influence through its One Belt One Road initiative. With American influence dwindling after its withdrawal from Afghanistan, it is Chinese and Russian influence that will develop in the region and all relations, including Pakistan’s with outside powers, will eventually reshape itself. shadow of this reality. Future interstate relations in the region will no longer be based on pure historical contexts but on cold geopolitical realities.

The only big reality staring us in the face is that the post US withdrawal and our refusal to support even the smallest US counterterrorism footprint to support its deep engagement in Afghanistan has finally prepared us to look the other way and free ourselves. of American domination. . The other side is the emerging era of global multipolarity in which China and Russia are positioning themselves as its main regulators and architects.

The Prime Minister’s “absolutely not” comment makes it clear that Pakistan’s emerging great desire is for the world to treat it only on the basis of sovereign equality.

Posted in The Express Tribune on June 27, 2021.

