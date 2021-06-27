Amrut Mahotsav: Prime Minister Modi urges all to participate in celebrations leading up to 75th Independence Day | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged all citizens to participate in events organized across the country as part of Amruta Mahotsav, which is celebrated to mark India’s 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2022 . “The 75th Independence Day should be an inspiration to us. Our mantra should be ‘India first’, it should be the basis for all our decisions,” Prime Minister Modi said at the 78th episode of his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat. “We will talk in detail about the ongoing preparations for the celebration of the event when we meet for our next Mann Ki Baat episode,” the prime minister said. Amruta Mahotsav, celebrated as a “grassroots movement” by the Indian government, will be managed by a national implementation committee which will be headed by the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah. As part of the celebrations, India will remember its freedom fighters and rekindle the history behind them, Prime Minister Modi said. “I had asked the young people to research and write about our struggle for freedom on one of the previous Mann Ki Baat episodes. The purpose of this exercise was to bring out young talents, thoughts and opinions. I was happy to see that over 2,500 young people took on this task, ”he said. The Prime Minister launched “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav” in Gujarat last month. He paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and all the other freedom fighters who lost their lives fighting for the country’s independence before reporting the event. I pay tribute to Bapu’s feet on this auspicious occasion. I bow at the feet of all the great personalities who sacrificed their lives during the struggle for the freedom of the country and rule the country. I salute them, he said. “Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav” means “the elixir of the energy of freedom”, said the prime minister. “… that means the nectar of inspiration from freedom fighters, the nectar of new ideas, the nectar of new resolutions. and the nectar of autonomy,” he said, adding that this nectar inspiration from the past will serve to further inspire future generations of this country.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos