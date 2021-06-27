Trump airs old election grievances at campaign-style rally





WELLINGTON, Ohio (AP) Former President Donald Trump resumed his election grievances and baseless fraud allegations as he returned to the rally stage on Saturday, hosting his first campaign-style event since leaving the White House .

It was the scam of the century and it was the crime of the century, Trump told a crowd of thousands at the Ohio Lorain County Fairgrounds, not far from Cleveland, where he began to keep his promise to stand. avenge those who voted for his historic second impeachment.

The event was held in support of Max Miller, a former White House aide who challenges Republican Representative Anthony Gonzalez for his seat in Congress. Gonzalez was one of 10 GOP House members who voted to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the deadly Jan.6 insurgency on Capitol Hill. Trump is committed to supporting those who come forward against them.

And while he praised Miller as an amazing patriot and a great guy who loves the people of Ohio, Trump spent much of the rally focusing on the 2020 election, which he insists. ‘he won, even though top state and local election officials, his own general counsel and numerous judges, some of whom he appointed, said there was no evidence of massive electoral fraud that he claims to have had.

Trump has been engrossed in the ongoing efforts to overturn the results in various states and has even publicly considered the idea that he might somehow be reinstated in office, even though no one exists. legal or constitutional basis for doing so.

The 2020 presidential election was rigged, he told the crowd, who at one point burst into a Trump won! song. We won this election in a landslide. In fact, President Joe Bidens’ victory was fully validated by officials who said they found no systemic fraud.

Saturdays focus on the 2020 election lies that began even before Trump arrived. The pre-show included a PowerPoint-style presentation by a man who claims that an algorithm was used to manipulate election results. And Mike Lindell, the founder of My Pillow turned conspiracy theorist who spent millions trying to prove the election was stolen, was hailed as a hero by some in the crowd, who chanted his name and stood up. beaten for photos as he walked around.

When Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a far-right Republican from Georgia known for her inflammatory rhetoric, asked the crowd who their president was, they blew up, Trump!

President Trump is also my president, she said.

The event had many attributes of the rallies held by Trump as candidate and president. There was the eclectic playlist, the same set design, and many familiar volunteers. Trump even covered his performance of The Snake, a song he used as an allegory of illegal immigration, and the crowd chanted Lock her up at the mention of Hillary Clinton, the Democrat he defeated. in 2016. Once as a backdrop, and the pomp that surrounds any sitting president.

Still, traffic throughout the afternoon was slowed from the fairground to the city, where pro-Trump signs dot the lawns of residents. Around street corners, vendors sold Trump 2024 flags and other merchandise as supporters arrived.

I just love it, said Karen Barnett, 60, who drove from Dayton, Ohio and arrived at the fairgrounds around 3 a.m. after hopping in her car without sleeping, nothing when she heard the line lengthened.

The rally, held five months after Trump left office amid a cloud of violence, marks the start of a new, more public phase of his post-presidency. After spending much of his time behind closed doors building a political operation and ranting against the latest election, Trump is forecasting a flurry of public appearances in the coming weeks. Hell will hold another rally in Florida over the weekend of July 4 with no ties to a midterm candidate and travel to the southern border next week to protest Bidens’ immigration policies.

The rally came as Trump, who has continued to tease the possibility that he is organizing a White House return in 2024, faces immediate legal danger. Manhattan prosecutors on Thursday informed her company that it could soon face criminal charges stemming from a broad investigation into the former president’s business dealings. The New York Times, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that charges could be filed against the Trump Organization in the days that follow. Trump has denounced the investigations as nothing more than a witch hunt aimed at harming him politically.

Although Trump remains a deeply polarizing figure, he is extremely popular with the Republican base, and candidates have flocked to his home in Florida and New Jersey to seek his endorsement as he tries to position himself as the kingmaker. of his party.

Trump has said he is determined to help Republicans regain control of Congress in next year’s midterm election. But his efforts to support and recruit candidates to challenge incumbent Republicans who crossed paths with him put him at odds with other Republican leaders who tried to unify the party after a brutal year in which they lost. control of the White House and failed to gain control of it. from either chamber of Congress.

So far, nine of the 10 House Republicans who voted for Trump’s impeachment have attracted the main challengers. And Trump has offered to back anyone who comes forward to challenge the remaining candidate, Representative John Katko from New York, syracuse.com reported.

Gonzalez, a former college and professional football player, maintained his impeachment vote amid strong criticism from his party’s conservative wing, including his censorship by the Ohio Republican Party. Miller, in his opening remarks, called him an anti-Trumper who betrayed Trump, the Republican Party and his constituency with his vote.

The Trumps rallies have been instrumental in his politics since he launched his 2016 campaign. The former reality TV star is energized performing in front of his audience and often tests out new content and talking points to see how they resonate with the crowd. His political operation also uses the events to collect critical voter contact information from participants and as fundraising tools.

And they spawned a group of die-hard fans who traveled across the country, attending dozens of rallies, often camping at night to grab the best spots. Some of those supporters started lining up outside the venue earlier in the week as they gathered for the event.

Others attended their first rallies, feeling compelled to participate in the aftermath of the elections.

Among them is Chris Laskowski, 55, who lives in Medina, Ohio. We miss him, she said. I think they stole the election from him and he is still our president.

She was not alone.

Hell will be back in August, predicted Peggy Johnson, 60, who had come from Michigan to attend what she said was her seventh Trump rally. He’s actually president now.

___

Associated Press writer Hope Yen contributed to this report from Washington.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos