Hancock, Johnson and the trust deficit in the UK government

In the words of that great song from the 1942 movie Casablanca, you have to remember that / a kiss is just a kiss. ”This may be true for Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, but a kiss has become so much more than just a kiss for one of the ministers most important Britons Matt Hancock It is a scandal and the kiss of political death for Mr Hancock, while being extremely embarrassing for his boss, Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

As health secretary, Mr Hancock was forced to resign as a key political official in charge of the fight against the coronavirus. When a tabloid newspaper published photos of him filmed in government offices kissing a woman who is not his wife, it became much more than a private embarrassment.

First, Mr Hancock has clearly broken his own coronavirus rules for social distancing, confirming suspicion that powerful government figures think the rules are only for “the little people”, not them. Second, Mr Hancock employed the woman involved, Gina Coladangelo, on the government’s payroll in circumstances that have yet to be explained. Third, Mr Hancock faces numerous allegations that he awarded lucrative contracts in the fight against the coronavirus to friends or donors of the Conservative Party. Fourth, there are potential security implications in leaking images from a government department. And fifth, other messages leaked over Mr Johnson’s phone show that the Prime Minister has previously described Mr Hancock as completely unnecessary.

This is in addition to a deep loss of trust in key government figures and a loss of trust between these figures as well. Even before this scandal, opinion polls showed Mr Johnson was trusted by only 25% of Britons. Even more debilitating for the government is whether the Prime Minister himself can trust those around him. A former trusted key adviser, Dominic Cummings, has been fired by Mr Johnson and has started to take revenge slowly, revealing internal communications that show Mr Johnson in a bad light. Mr Hancock may have discredited himself, but he too will have a vast wealth of potentially embarrassing information about Mr Johnson’s lazy handling of the coronavirus threat.

The already high profile scandals and questionable deals are too numerous to mention here, but Mr Johnson faces a huge strategic dilemma. When he sits around the cabinet table with the Prime Minister and his advisers, who can he trust to get honest advice? Who among them will trust him? Anyone in a leadership position in politics, business or academia should build a team of trust.

Just last week, to take two personal examples, I had a very frank private discussion with the management team of a large company trying to regain the trust of its staff after a series of failures. Then I had a private discussion with university chancellors, and separately a private conversation with a university vice-chancellor. At each meeting, we all spoke freely because we trust each other. But what about Mr Johnson and his team of rivals, if mistrust is the silent guest at the Cabinet table, phone messages leak and footage from security cameras end up in newspapers at sensation?

A few years ago, I met philosopher Onora ONeill to discuss how to build trust in our wary times. Baroness ONeill had given the Reith lectures on this subject and two of her observations struck me as both absolutely correct and yet potentially contradictory. She said that to be trustworthy, a leader must demonstrate that he is trustworthy. Then she observed that people often choose to lean on the very people they claim to not trust.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, holding a Cabinet meeting while self-isolating with coronavirus, has been criticized for the low level of Covid-19 testing in the UK. AFP / 10 Downing Street



The British people did just that. We have chosen to trust Mr Johnson who as a nation does not find most of us trustworthy. In his dealings, personal life and judgment, Mr Johnson has relied on many advisers of somewhat questionable ethics and competence, including Mr Cummings and Mr Hancock. EU leaders have expressed strong reservations about Mr Johnson’s reliability in signing and then attempting to renegotiate last December’s Brexit deal.

To my amazement, I began to feel a little bit of compassion for our failing and failing Prime Minister because he reminds me of a tragic and ultimately paranoid character in a short story by Franz Kafka called The Burrow. The character is a cornered animal who digs a burrow for protection, but then realizes that if attacked, there is no escape without a second tunnel. But what if two attackers arrive? The animal digs two, three, then more and more escape tunnels until it realizes that any means of escape is also a means of attack. This is where the lack of confidence ultimately leads.

Imagine Mr Johnson, with all his colleagues around the Cabinet table, every man and woman wondering who among them the Prime Minister considers totally useless. ”In business it is said if you don’t know who the right person is. more useless in the room, then it’s probably you. Some in his party and government may already think it’s Mr Johnson. He dug his own burrow.

Gavin Esler is a British host and columnist for The National