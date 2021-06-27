Op-Ed: Why we may never know if the coronavirus has leaked from a lab in Wuhan

At the turn of this century, after SARS, and at a time when China began to allow more students and scientists to study abroad, collaboration and exchange between American and Chinese scientists flourished.

Many of today’s best Chinese scientists were educated in the West. These include George Gao, director of the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, who was trained and taught at Oxford and Harvard; and Shi Zhengli, who heads the Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and obtained his doctorate in France.

Many, like Dr. Gao, spent more than a decade abroad before returning to China for high-level jobs and, often, high-profile and high-paying positions. They were excellent at their lab work, their science was highly respected, and America’s top scientists got to know them well. They became friends with their American counterparts, as witnessed by Anthony Faucis Email correspondence with Dr Gao throughout the onset of the pandemic, recently released thanks to a Freedom of Information Act request.

But at the start of what has become a global pandemic, as limited and reassuring information leaked out of China about the transmissibility of the new virus and the extent of its national epidemic, misplaced trust led some US scientists to believe that the spread of the new coronavirus was probably wouldn’t be that bad.

Here’s the problem: Chinese scientists are great scientists, but they work for an authoritarian government where politics, not facts, always come first. If information they know or discover gives China a bad image, it is dangerous to tell especially to foreign colleagues, especially in public, and, often, even to their friends or family.

It may sound familiar after the Trump years, when the president often mocked and sidelined experts like Fauci. But the risk for scientists in China is much worse: losing your job and your children’s career prospects, police visits, false accusations, and even jail.

As the country’s leader Xi Jinping reminded his scientists in a speech Last year. Science has no borders, but scientists have a homeland.

Every Chinese citizen knows how to interpret this statement, and I have learned too. When I was a journalist in Beijing, I knew Dr. Gao Yaojie, who exposed an HIV / AIDS epidemic in rural China that resulted from unsanitary blood collection practices, some run by the state.

She has been a valuable source for a series of articles I have written on the ongoing tragedy in which the ensemble adult population of some poor farming villages died without any treatment and leave AIDS orphans behind. Dr Gao (not related to Dr George Gao) was feted by Bill and Hillary Clinton and won international human rights awards for saving perhaps tens of thousands of lives and ending dangerous practices. But in China, that work meant Dr Gao spent his retirement under house arrest, often followed and threatened by local officials for embarrassing China. She fled China in 2009 and obtained political asylum in the USA. And that was at a time when China was less autocratic and more open than it is today.

President Biden instructed the security agencies investigate lab leak theory to determine whether SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, emerged from the Wuhan lab or from the wild. But if international science detectives are hoping to see a lab journal or find a whistleblower, it most likely won’t happen. This kind of information will not be revealed by Chinese scientists, even to their American scientific friends and partners, including the United States. Wuhan laboratory received over $ 500,000 in funding from the National Institutes of Health and worked with many American scientists.

Errors get to science. Pathogens are escaping from good containment labs, and not because people are bad. This is because, for example, the technician doing the bench work forgets an important step or, in a hurry to get home, is neglected in a second. Or it could happen if scientists who collect bat samples in isolated caves feel a little too comfortable in a dangerous environment because they’ve been there dozens of times already and the suits and suits. anti-biological masks are stuffy. They therefore remove the face mask a little too early when they go out.

When this happens, you must recognize the error immediately to contain the damage. But Chinese scientists can’t do it, at least publicly. When, at the end of December 2019, Dr Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist working at one of the main hospitals in Wuhan, told his colleagues about his concerns about patients dying from a strange new virus, he was punished and told by the police stop making false comments and investigate for spreading rumors. He died of COVID a few weeks later.

In China today, it’s dangerous to say what you know if it calls into question the government’s official rhetoric. People who participated in the June 4, 1989 protests in Tiananmen Square, which was violently suppressed by the Chinese military, do not even tell their children about the bloody day when hundreds, if not thousands, were killed.

Kai Strittmatter, longtime China correspondent for one of Germany’s biggest newspapers, Terry Gross told NPRs: Of course, this generation, they all know it, but they were afraid to tell their children. Because, you know, what do you do when your kid in school suddenly says to the teacher and asks him [the] Tiananmen Massacre?

We may never know if the new coronavirus has leaked from a lab or spread through animal-to-human transmission in one of Wuhan’s wet markets, as the Chinese first suggested. And this is exactly the knowledge we desperately need to prevent the next pandemic, because the solutions are so different.

If this is the first scenario, US scientists must ensure that collaborations with their Chinese partners involve seamless access to logbooks, internal reports and many more. If the latter is the case, China must fully enforce its ban on the sale of exotic animals (the intermediate hosts that carry the virus) in its wet markets, a ban it promised after the 2003 SARS outbreak. was linked to a coronavirus of a civet cat. But the Chinese government’s control over its scientists makes it unlikely that we will learn the truth now or even ever.

Elisabeth Rosenthal, physician, is editor-in-chief of KHN (Kaiser Health News) and author of An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You Can Take It Back.