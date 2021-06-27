Call Jokowi the King of Lip Service, that’s the explanation of BEM UI

TribunJakarta.com reporter Dwi Putra Kesuma

TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – The University of Indonesia Executive Student Council calls President Joko Widodo lip service king.

Through the @BEMUI_Official account, the campus organization bluntly called President Jokowi king lip service.

As of this afternoon, the post with a photo of President Jokowi who appears to be wearing a red crown has received over 19,000 likes and received thousands of comments from internet users.

Confirmed by the post, listed contact person Fathan Mubina revealed that his party did not consider what the number one person had said on various news channels to correspond to reality.

Read also : Jokowi aims to inject 2 million doses of vaccine per day in August 2021

“We from the social and political fields have a lot of issues which must be treated as our main tasks at BEM. And some of them have ties to the president himself, “Fathan told TribunJakarta by phone, Sunday 6/27/2021.

“In the news in the media, what (President Jokowi) has said is not in accordance with his realization, and tends to show that there is nothing serious in making the statement, therefore starting from this anxiety.” said Fathan, who also serves as Deputy Head of the Action Department and BEM UI Propaganda.

Fathan said the download, which is currently going viral, was not intended to address a particular issue, but rather a “review” of various statements made by President Jokowi on existing issues.

“Actually, our posts are not intended to solve certain issues, what is going around now is the KPK and so on. Here we are just going over how the president answers various questions, and its nature is also a kind of simple compilation of circulating news as we show in the reference, it is up to us to respond, therefore to publish the concept, ”he explained.

Read also : Residents compactly cheered when Jokowi arrived at GBK to attend the Covid-19 vaccination

Regarding viral, Fathan said it has been a long time since content uploaded by his party to social media would go viral when it offended certain parties.

“The model has always been that if we offend certain parties, sometimes the public cannot distinguish between personal and responsibility. We are not accusing Pak Jokowi as a person as a person, but rather his responsibilities as president, ”he said.

“It’s only because of the political situation in Indonesia, as well as the social media environment for digital activities like this, so it’s inevitable that it goes viral, even though we don’t have the intention to do so, “he added.

Finally, Fathan said the viral download was good enough to grab the attention of the community at large.

“So the answer is actually a good one if it becomes a concern for the community, because we have had a lot of escalations of issues, with different types, even the most important being ignored, and the answer is not very good, that is. which means it is not consumed properly. by the public, ”he said.

“And maybe this is a visual, indeed there are some things that some groups may not accept, only that the management is more attitude oriented than the news circulating in the media,” he said. he concludes.