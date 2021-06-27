PM Imran shares’ good news as entries in government Roshan digital accounts surpass $ 1.5 billion





ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday shared new milestones and achievements of the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) initiative.

On Twitter, the Prime Minister shared “good news” from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), claiming that entries through Roshan digital accounts have broken records.

Good news from SBP. #RoshanDigitalAccount takes further steps. Admissions crossed $ 1.5 billion on Friday, with investment in Naya Pakistan certificates exceeding $ 1 billion. Accounts and deposits have set new records since the $ 1 billion event 2 months ago. https://t.co/sEe2wiOYrG pic.twitter.com/hAIx2Rko4Z

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 27, 2021

“Good news from SBP. #RoshanDigitalAccount takes further steps. Admission topped $ 1.5 billion on Friday, with investments in Naya Pakistan certificates exceeding $ 1 billion, ”the tweet read.

The PM maintained: “Accounts and deposits have set new records since the billion dollar event 2 months ago.”

Earlier in April, the State Bank of Pakistan reported that foreign currency inflows through Roshan’s digital accounts had crossed the billion dollar mark. Inflows through RDA exceeded $ 1 billion in just over seven months, ”the State Bank said in a tweet.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), with the support of eight major banks in the country, is leading the project whereby the Pakistani diaspora can benefit from the banking ease of a digital payment system and consumers can open their bank accounts without going to the bank. , embassy or consulate.

Under this initiative, Pakistanis living abroad can manage their accounts without visiting the country and can benefit from direct banking, bill payment and other e-commerce services.

These accounts could also be used for stock market and property investments in Pakistan. Consumers would also have the option of opening an account in Pakistani currency or in foreign currency.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos