Get rid of vaccine hesitation, don’t believe the rumors: PM Modi to people

New Delhi, June 27 (PTI) Warning people that the threat of COVID-19 remains, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged them on Sunday to forgo vaccination and get vaccinated soon.

In his monthly show Mann ki Baat, Modi sought to combat the reluctance to immunize, which was observed in part of the population, and spoke to some residents of Dulariya village, a tribal area of ​​Betul district. in Madhya Pradesh, as they shared their fears and doubts spread over the jabs.

The prime minister noted that he and his nearly 100-year-old mother had taken both doses of the vaccine and called on people to trust science and scientists, and to work to dispel the rumors.

If anyone says the crown is gone, don’t be under that misconception, Modi said, adding that the viral disease is a “master of disguise” that is surfacing in a myriad of new forms, a reference to its mutants. .

“And to protect ourselves from it, we have two ways. One is to adhere to the protocol for corona; wear a mask, wash your hands frequently with soap, maintain a social distance. The other way is, with everything. that, to be vaccinated. This is also a good security shield, “he said.

Modi praised the feat of administering more than 86 doses of lakh vaccine in a single day on June 21 at the start of the new inoculation phase under which all adults receive free injections from the Union government.

More than 31 million people have been vaccinated so far, he noted.

With National Physicians Day falling on July 1, Modi praised the contribution of physicians during the corona period and said the day has become all the more special this time.

He also paid tribute to Guru Prasad Mohapatra, secretary of his government who recently died of Covid, saying the officer had worked overtime to make arrangements to increase oxygen production and supply during the recent surge then even that he himself was fighting the disease.

“Corona ripped it from us. There are countless people we never talked about. Our tribute to each of those people would be that we fully follow the Covid protocol, get our vaccinations done,” Modi said.

With the acceleration of the monsoon season, the Prime Minister also placed emphasis on water conservation and compared it to serving the nation.

In this context, he mentioned Satchidanand Bharti of Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand, a teacher whose hard work, Modi added, to conserve water ended the water crisis in the Ufrainkhal region of the district.

On his show, he also paid tribute and recalled the contribution of Indian sprint legend Milkha Singh, who died earlier this month.

Modi praised Singh’s contribution to Indian sports and said he will always cherish his interactions with the athlete.

Singh died in a hospital in Chandigarh after a month-long battle with COVID-19. He also lost his wife Nirmal Kaur, former national volleyball captain, to the same illness.

Modi also shared the struggles and triumphs of Indian athletes related to the Olympics and said that people should not pressure these athletes but “encourage India”.

“Every athlete that goes to Tokyo has worked hard. They are going there to win hearts. It must be our effort to support our team and not pressure them,” he said. PTI ASK / KR DV DV

