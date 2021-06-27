Imran Khan’s remark calling Osama bin Laden a “martyr” was “a slip,” Minister Pak said





ANI | Update: June 27, 2021 3:08 p.m. IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 27 (ANI): Pakistani Federal Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry said Prime Minister Imran Khan made a “slip” when he called the assassinated al-Qaeda leader Osama ben Martyr’s Laden. While speaking to Geo News, Chaudhry said that Pakistan considers Osama bin Laden a terrorist and al-Qaida a terrorist organization. Last June, during a speech to the National Assembly, the Prime Minister recalled how the Americans had carried out an operation in Abbottabad and “killed Osama bin Laden – martyred him”. A viral video clip showed how Imran Khan lashed out at the United States for how Laden was killed in Abbottabad. Khan said, “shaheed kar diya”. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, more recently, in an interview with TOLO News, claimed that Khan’s remarks were taken “out of context”.

“He [PM Imran Khan] was cited out of context. And, uh, you know, one particular section of the media over-exaggerated it, “he added.” I’ll let that go, “Qureshi said, after a brief pause, when asked if he disagreed that bin Laden was a martyr. Imran Khan was the target of worldwide reprimands for his comments calling bin Laden a “martyr.” Osama bin Laden was the leader of the global terrorist group Al-Qaeda and the mastermind behind the September 11 terrorist attacks on the United States in 2001. Osama bin Laden was killed in a 2011 military operation by the US Navy Seals in the garrison town of Abbottabad. 3,000 people lost their lives when five planes were hijacked to target US cities (ANI)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos