Twitter reacts to Donald Trumps rally in Ohio





Donald Trump was back to huge crowds on Saturday, after speaking at his first rally since leaving the White House.

Speaking to his supporters in Wellington, Ohio, the former US president voiced his grievances on a variety of issues, from his defeat in the November election and woke the generals, to the work of his successor Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The rally is one of three taking place over the next few weeks, with Trump due to visit the US-Mexico border on Thursday before showing up in Florida on July 3.

Commenting on President Biden, Trump said: [He] wastes all that hard-earned respect we have or had on bowing down to our enemies and embarrassing our country on the world stage.

Kamala Harris, your vice president, only went to [US-Mexico] border [on Friday] for one simple reason I announced I was going, he added.

The 90-minute rant also touched on the U.S. military and its support for Critical Race Theory, which argues that race is a social construct and that legal institutions in the United States are inherently racist by maintaining racial inequalities.

Our generals and admirals are now more focused on this nonsense than on our enemies, continued the MAGA commander-in-chief.

Have you been seeing these generals on television lately? They are awake.

Our soldiers will be incapable of fighting and incapable of taking orders.

The former president sported a glowing tan and bleached white teeth

(AFP via Getty Images)

While Trump was steadfast in his criticism of Biden, Harris and the military, the former president again pondered and teased a plan to return to the Oval Office in the future.

We have won the election twice and it may be necessary to win them a third time. It is possible, he said, adding later that he would take over the House, the Senate and America and soon.

Both victories are linked to his victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 (which he definitely won) and the November presidential election (which he definitely lost).

Bidens’ success in the competition has been certified on several occasions, notably by Congress and the Electoral College.

Trump’s return to the podium has been ridiculed by many Twitter commentators:

Others mocked supporters who showed up early for the speech of the former presidents, with some describing it as a cult:

Meanwhile, Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivered a short but sweet scolding after Republican and QAnon partisan Marjorie Taylor Greene called her a little communist.

First of all, I’m taller than her, she replied.

And, of course, a lot of people were delighted by the show:

All we can say is it was interesting to see the ex-president again in the spotlight. Wondering now what the future held for him and his loyal supporters …

