Pakistani influencer slammed for using sedated lion as prop for birthday party





An influencer in Pakistan was recently criticized for using a lion as an entertainment accessory at a party. Videos from influencer Susan Khan’s party sparked outrage on social media, as the lion can be seen in chains and surrounded by people amid loud music. Images shared by Project Save Animals show the lion lying on furniture at the party venue in Lahore. At one point during the compilation of the clips, Susan can also be seen stroking the wildcat.

The lions were chained left and right and paraded as if it was a new piece of decoration, which is obviously not part of the caption of the post shared by Project Save Animals.

Why do we tend to forget that these are living things that breathe and have the capacity to feel like you? ”He added.

Another article read, This lion was sedated, shackled and pushed back and forth just for this woman’s recreation. The seemingly insatiable desire for likes, clicks and shares on social media means people go to great lengths for the perfect selfie, often endangering themselves and the animals they desperately want to capture in this sparkling image. envy. It is clearly unfair.

Petition to end the use of animals as accessories

After the incident, animal rescuer Syed Hassan told VICE World News the lion appeared to be sedated. Hassan even added that the animals’ paws are crushed, which means they have been declawed. A petition has since been launched by Hassan, the founder of Project Save Animals, calling for an end to the use of animals as entertainment accessories.

On the petition page, Hassan wrote: With countless cubs and lions being abused in Pakistan, we cannot afford to exhibit behavior that seeks to normalize this atrocity. It must stop and it will not happen until we oppose this very problematic behavior and call on those responsible for it.

Pak couple criticized for using lion cub

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, the elite and influential people regularly display wild and exotic animals as status symbols. Licenses and permits are available for a small fee. Many notable people in Pakistan, including politicians and celebrities, have used lions and tigers for their own purposes.

In March, a couple from Lahore also sparked fury for using a sedated lion cub as a prop for a wedding photoshoot. The incident had sparked a public outcry and there were demands that offenders be punished. However, no action was taken.

IMAGE: Instagram

