Trump has Georgia vengeance in mind as he returns to campaign rallies





Former President Donald Trump is on a revenge mission in Georgia.

After leading Republicans refused to rig the 2020 state vote in his favor, he has already inspired one main challenge in Governor Brian Kemp and approved another against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Wounded by two special election defeats that cost the Senate control of the GOP, he is also trying to persuade Georgia football legend Herschel Walker to run for the returning seat in 2022.

Trump’s anger is reflected in the email statements he publishes to circumvent social media bans. As of March, at least two dozen have mentioned Georgia, which is about 12% of the messages Trumps Save America PAC sent during that time. No other state has been more distinguished.

As late as Friday, Trump suggested that “the PEOPLE of Georgia should PROSECUTE the state and its elected officials, for hosting a CORRUPTED AND RIGGED 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION” in response to news that the Justice Department is suing the ‘State for restrictive voting. the law that Kemp signed after Trump’s defeat and that Trump complained about doesn’t go far enough.

And at a Saturday night rally in Wellington, Ohio Trumps first since leaving the White House, he took a moment to complain about Kemp and Georgia.

Democrats have made once reliable conservative Georgia a competitive state. President Joe Bidens secured a close victory there, Senate victories in January and Stacey Abrams’ close run with Kemp in 2018 all play into his battleground status.

At the same time, some prominent Republicans in Georgia are fully aligned with the former president. The state congressional delegation includes some of its most ardent supporters. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who spoke at Saturday’s Trump rally, is known to support dangerous and racist conspiracy theories. Representatives Andrew Clyde and Jody Hice are among those who have come up with a false revisionist story of the January 6 riot that Trump supporters waged on Capitol Hill. In March, when Hice launched his main bid against Raffensperger, the former president quickly backed him up.

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican who criticizes Trump, cites the parties’ inclination towards personality-driven politics and grievances about politics and empathy as a factor in his decision not to run for a second term in office. 2022.

Georgia is a small microcosm of what’s going on across the country with Republicans, Duncan told NBC News. We unfortunately stayed on the front page of the newspaper for 10 weeks. Certainly crosswinds and chaos are going to show up across the country.

To no avail, Trump repeatedly pressured Kemp and Raffensperger to help reverse the state’s 2020 results, at one point begging the Secretary of State to find him enough voice. Echoing Trump’s lie that the election was stolen from him has since become a litmus test for GOP candidates looking to win the support of his right-wing supporters.

In 2018, Kemp catapulted an establishment-friendly Republican with the then president’s endorsement. Even now, under Trump’s explicit threat to campaign against his re-election, Kemp has been careful not to upset him further and make the situation worse. It remains to be seen, however, how far Trump will go in revenge. Hes expected to hold a rally in Georgia soon.

Depending on how much involvement he wants and he seems very involved, Trump could be a defining voice in more than one race in Georgia, said a GOP member close to Trump’s political operation.

Vernon Jones, a former state lawmaker and former Democrat whose former party affiliation made him a practical Trump surrogate in 2020, launched a principal offer against the governor. He says Trump would still be president without Kemp. His campaign manager, CJ Pearson, said Trump’s dissatisfaction with Kemp was the catalyst for his candidacy.

But Trump did not support Jones. And Corey Lewandowski, a Trump adviser who heads one of presidents’ former super PACs, hinted last week about a potentially strong new candidate.

I’ve spoken to what I think is a phenomenal candidate, Lewandowski said Tuesday on a radio show syndicated by Conservative commentator John Fredericks.

Lewandowski did not identify the mystery candidate by name, but referred to him as a well-known commodity that was elected in an area where Republicans traditionally have not been elected.

Kemp entered 2021 with $ 6.3 million on hand for a re-election campaign he officially launched last month. Allies say he has focused on activating a large team of grassroots supporters across the state. When people at GOP events urge him to refuse to undo the loss of Trump, Kemp responds by telling the truth, reminding them that he has obeyed the law and highlighting his conservative accomplishments, said a Republican close to the law. team of governors who requested anonymity to discuss a political issue. heavy subject.

Pearson questioned the viability of Kemps without Trump behind him.

We’ve seen that Brian Kemp can perform well with the backing of the president, Pearson said, referring to the approval of Trumps 2018. What we haven’t seen him do is run without.

Raffensperger started the year with about $ 87,000 in his campaign account, and Republicans aware of his polling station and Trump’s enthusiastic endorsement of Hice see him as more vulnerable than Kemp. A Raffensperger spokesperson declined to comment. The Hices campaign did not respond to requests for comment on the primary.

As for the Senate race, several Republicans have expressed interest in challenging incumbent Democratic President Raphael Warnock, including former Senator Kelly Loeffler, who lost to him in the January special election. Gary Black, the state-elected agriculture commissioner, is the only nominated candidate whose name is recognized statewide.

Walker a Heisman winner at the University of Georgia who played for the former Trumps United States Football League franchise and later in the NFL raised expectations that hell would show up for the seat in a recent tweet. The agent close to Trump, who requested anonymity to speak frankly, predicted that Walker would wipe out GOP ground and force the former president and his family to invest even more in Georgia. A Walker’s campaign would also give the party a well-known black candidate to rival Warnock, and possibly Abrams, atop the 2022 ticket.

Given her near-crash in 2018 and her continued national profile as a voting rights activist, Abrams would again be a formidable Democratic opponent if she ran for governor, as many expect. In a state where Biden and Trump had fewer than 12,000 votes, his potential strength is a factor that primary candidates and GOP voters might weigh.

In the end, are you Trump enough in the primary? And in general elections, does that create a burden or a problem? said Nick Everhart, a Republican media consultant who worked with the Kemps campaign in 2018.

There have been early signs that the first question matters more. Georgia GOP convention activists this month booed Kemp and voted to censor Raffensperger. But there remains a fringe of the party which is worried about the second.

Duncan, the outgoing lieutenant governor, is writing a book, due in September, outlining his plans for a GOP 2.0 to rebuild a post-Trump party. He described the primaries against Kemp and Raffensperger as selfish and solely based on a desire to pacify a former president sitting in his resort town of Mar-a-Lago.

John Watson, an ally of Kemp and former chairman of the state party, wonders how Trump’s grudge match will end.

For Republicans nationwide and in Georgia, if the agenda is forward looking through the windshield, I think we’ll win, Watson said. If we try to drive while looking in the rearview mirror, we crash.

