‘Lock Her Up’ chant reappears at Ohio Trump rally as Jim Jordan attacks Nancy Pelosi





One of the rallying cries of Donald Trump’s candidacy for the 2016 presidential campaign resurfaced on Saturday as Republican Representative Jim Jordan attacked current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Jordan spoke at a “Save America” rally in Wellington, Ohio over the weekend, and the “Lock Her Up” chant that rose to prominence during Trump’s campaign was audible again in 2021.

Jordan spoke of giving a speech in Amarillo, Texas to the New Mexico Republican Party because “in their own state they weren’t allowed to meet. That should never happen in this great country. “.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Attend an event to dedicate the Oversight and Reform Committee courtroom to the late President Elijah Cummings, D- Md., At Rayburn Building on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Photo by Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“You are right to petition your government, too, that is why we must continue to fight,” he said. He went on to say, “You can’t go to your capital to ask your congressman to redress your grievances because Nancy Pelosi won’t let you in.”

There was a great chorus of “hoots” and Jordan started to talk about “freedom of the press” before being overwhelmed by the singing of the crowd:

“Lock her up, lock her up, lock her up,” they chanted in the Texas handshake.

Jordan then spoke of Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent trip to the Texas-Mexico border, saying she likely wouldn’t have made her trip to El Paso if Trump hadn’t planned to visit the border. next week.

While the “Lock her up” chants of pro-Trump crowds were typically directed at Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign, the mantra has shifted to Pelosi.

This especially gained momentum after Pelosi tore Trump’s speech for the January 2020 State of the Union address behind the president’s back on national television.

After that, Trump said Pelosi was “mumbling” and it was “distracting.”

“I had someone behind me who was mumbling awfully. Mumbling,” Trump said, mocking the Speaker of the House. “Very entertaining.”

Trump spoke to a crowd in New Hampshire weeks later, saying Pelosi was “angry.”

“It was very distracting. I’m talking, and a woman mumbles awfully behind me, angry.”

Pelosi’s actions after that State of the Union dominated the news cycle the following week, but Trump supporters spewed out their Hillary Clinton hatred towards Pelosi.

The song “Lock Her Up” rose to prominence during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign against Clinton, but the song gained momentum in 2020 against Pelosi’s antics.

Trump is said to have scheduled a visit to the US-Mexico border for the next week.

