Athletes Thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Supporting Indian Contingent Linked to Olympics | Tokyo Olympic Games News







The Tokyo Olympics were supposed to take place last year but have been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will now be held from July 23 to August 8 of this year. More than 100 Indian athletes have qualified for the Games so far and the final number could be between 120 and 130.

On his "Mann Ki Baat" radio show today, the Prime Minister urged the nation to come forward and support all the athletes who would go to the Olympic Games in Tokyo to make the country proud. He also made special mention to athletes Bhavani Devi (fencing) and Shivpal Singh (javelin throw), who overcame adversity to qualify for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo. Every athlete who goes to @ Tokyo2020 has worked hard. They go there to win hearts. This must be our end https://t.co/MKIJyQKaxY – PMO India (@PMOIndia) 1624772331000 NEW DELHI: Athletes across the country thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday for his encouraging words to encourage the Indian contingent linked to the Olympics in his monthly address to "Mann Ki Baat" radio. "Shivpal Singh ji, who competes in the javelin throw, is from Banaras. Shivpal ji's whole family is associated with the sport. His father, uncle and brother are all experts in the javelin throwing. This family tradition goes on. be useful to him in the Tokyo Olympics, "Prime Minister Modi said.

“The example of Chirag Shetty and his partner Satwik Sairaj going to the Olympic Games in Tokyo is also inspiring. Recently, Chirag’s maternal grandfather passed away from Covid-19. Satwik himself also became corona positive l ‘last year. But despite these obstacles, the two are preparing to give the best in men’s doubles (badminton), “he added.

Speaking to Twitter, javelin thrower Shivpal said: “It was an honor to have the Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi sir mentioning my name and sharing my family history with sport on #MannKiBaat today . I’m preparing hard for # Tokyo2020 and will give it my best. ” It was an honor to have the Honorable Prime Minister @ narendramodi sir mentioning my name and sharing my family story https://t.co/f0MUOvNQ4l – Shivpal Singh (@shivpaljavelin) 1624780799000 Commuter Chirag Shetty tweeted: “Really grateful to our Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the kind and encouraging words in today’s Mann ki Baat. We will surely do our best at the games and make our country proud! @ narendramodi. ” Really grateful to our Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for today’s kind and encouraging words M https://t.co/cA7dXg33cT – Chirag Shetty (@ Shettychirag04) 1624778167000 Fencer Bhavani tweeted to thank Prime Minister Modi for his encouragement.

“I thank Hon’ble @PMOIndia Sri @narendramodi Ji for her best wishes and for mentioning my efforts for the Olympics and the sacrifices made by mother Mrs. CA Ramani. I will continue to work hard to make my country proud.” I thank Hon’ble @PMOIndia Sri @narendramodi ji for his wishes and mentioning my efforts for the Olympics ga https://t.co/z4iDTTLSRc – CA Bhavani Devi (am IamBhavaniDevi) 1624778988000 Speaking about Bhavani, the Prime Minister said: “There is another player, CA Bhavani Devi. Her name is Bhavani and she is skilled at fencing. Bhavani, from Chennai, is the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics. read somewhere that in order for Bhavani ji’s training to continue, his mother even mortgaged his jewelry. ” Today at the Maan ki Baat program Our PM shri @narendramodi ji encouraged and blessed all Indian Olympic participants https://t.co/FEpV4YKWo3 – Satwik SaiRaj Rankireddy (@satwiksairaj) 1624785350000 “All the athletes who will go to the Tokyo Olympics had to struggle, they worked hard for a long time. They just aren’t going to the Games for themselves, but they are going to Tokyo to make the country proud,” said the Prime Minister. mentionned.

“They have to win the hearts of the people and they have to make everyone proud. I want to urge the citizens of our country not to increase the pressure on our athletes, but rather to motivate them.”







