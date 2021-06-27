9,394 new Covid-19 cases found in Jakarta today, highest during pandemic





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta- Case Covid-19 is getting crazier and crazier in Jakarta. Today, the DKI Jakarta Health Office recorded additional new cases of 9,394 people exposed to the Corona virus. This number is the highest on record during the pandemic. The day before, the number of new cases was registered at 9,271. Head of Disease Prevention and Control Jakarta Department of Health Jakarta Dwi Oktavia says Today’s additional figure is the result of a PCR test performed on 23,043 people to diagnose new cases. “The number of active cases to date is 57,295 people who are still being treated / or isolated,” Dwi said in a statement written today. As for the build-up during the pandemic in Jakarta, 520,061 confirmed cases were found positive for Covid-19. Of this number, 454,497 people were declared cured with a cure rate of 87.4% and 8,269 others died with a death rate of 1.6%. Over the past week, the Health Bureau recorded the percentage of positive cases or positivity rate in the capital of 33.9%, while the total was 11.9%. This figure is much higher than the standard set by the WHO, where the positivity rate cannot exceed 5 percent. DPR RI member Charles Honoris previously asked President Joko Widodo or Jokowi to impose large-scale social restrictions or the PSBB given the number of Covid cases-19 which continues to increase. Read also : 9,271 Covid-19 cases found yesterday, most in Tanjung Priok ADAM PRIREZA







