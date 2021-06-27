Labor say Boris Johnson has a ‘very dangerous blind spot’ on integrity





Labor reiterated its view that the Prime Minister should have sacked Hancock immediately after video footage of him kissing an aide in his ministerial office was released in violation of coronavirus restrictions. The Prime Minister has a “very dangerous blind spot” on questions of integrity and conduct in the public life of government ministers, Shadow Housing Secretary Lucy Powell said in a Labor interview with Trevor Phillips on Sky New. “I’m afraid I get the impression that the Prime Minister has a very dangerous blind spot when it comes to questions of integrity and conduct in public life. And that’s a really big deal, ”Powell said. “It’s an even bigger problem when you’re in the middle of a pandemic and asking the public to also have integrity and conduct in the way they lead their own lives,” she added. . Powell’s comments came the morning after Matt Hancock resigned from the government, after the health secretary faced mounting pressure to step down for breaking social distancing rules in footage last month. Prime Minister Boris Johnson had backed the Health Secretary to stay in his role, despite being accused of having an affair with his closest collaborator in the CCTV footage that emerged of Hancock kissing Gina Coladangelo. The Prime Minister’s spokesman said on Friday afternoon Johnson considered the matter closed after Hancock apologized for ‘letting people down’, despite calls from Labor and Liberal Democrats to resign . When asked if Matt Hancock resigned because he thought he had done something terribly wrong, or simply because of the backlash, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis told Andrew Marr on BBC New that Hancock quit because he thought it was the right thing to do, and he thought he would have “become a distraction” from rolling out the vaccine. Former Chancellor and Home Secretary Sajid Javid will now replace Matt Hancock as Health Secretary, Downing Street has announced. On Sunday morning, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis told Sky the Department of Health and Welfare is investigating how Matt Hancock was filmed in his private office. Security chiefs believe Hancock was filmed with a CCTV camera hidden inside a smoke detector and the video was leaked by a whistleblower on his staff. Powell also confirmed this morning that Labor MP Fleur Anderson wrote to police asking if Hancock had committed an offense by violating social distancing. Cabinet ministers are usually offered “severance pay” when they leave government, which, according to The sun may be worth around 16,000. Powell said this morning that it would be “pretty disgusting” if Hancock received that payment under the circumstances of his resignation.





