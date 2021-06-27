Xi Jinping’s Retention in Power Could Be Very Destabilizing for the Party: Experts | World news





The Chinese Communist Party (CCP), led by President Xi Jinping, is preparing to celebrate its centenary on July 1. of the two-term presidential limit, experts warn that maintaining Xi after two terms could potentially be very destabilizing for the party in the future. Contrary to the usual practice, the CCP did not appoint a successor to the secretary general during the second term of the party leadership, and the Chinese president is expected to remain their supreme leader during the reorganization of the party’s governing bodies twice. Decade Party Congress next year. The South China Morning Post said in its report Friday that the Party Congress, to be held twice a decade next year, will shed light on how it plans to approach the succession. According to the Hong Kong-based daily, the succession plan could prove to be Xi’s biggest challenge and shape the party for decades to come. Read also | China inaugurates the first fully electrified high-speed train near the Indo-Tibetan border Deng Xiaoping, the moderate CCP supreme leader who guided the party until 1997, invented a collective leadership structure that accommodated all groups and sections within the party. But Xi, unlike his predecessors, did not approve a successor at the end of his first term in 2017, and observers suggest that the emergence of a new leadership team next year remains highly unlikely. Amid global adversity in the wake of a pandemic, Xis supporters project his leadership as the country’s need of the hour but, according to Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute at the University of London, that could cause problems for the party. When the succession finally looms, it can potentially be very unsettling if the structure and / or process is not clear and well defined, Tsang told the Washington Post. Read also | Rap becomes 100% patriotic in China for 100th anniversary of Communist parties Nis Gruenberg, senior analyst at the Mercator Institute for Chinese Studies, told the SCMP that although Xi has gained more time to establish his vision for the party state by abolishing term limits, he has also introduced a huge uncertainty in the steering system, which. … could destabilize the leadership system as soon as Xi … is gone. Xi consolidated his own leadership position but potentially pushed the country into a destabilizing succession crisis, according to a joint report from the Center for Strategic International Studies in the United States and the Lowy Institute in Australia. The report, released earlier in April, suggests that China’s political track is shrouded in great uncertainty. The global impact of a 21st century succession crisis would be immense, think tanks said. (With PTI inputs)

