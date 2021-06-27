HT News: President Ram Nath Kovind visits sick friend in Kanpur and all the latest news | Latest India News





President Ram Nath Kovind visits sick friend at his home in Kanpur

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is in Kanpur, visited the home of his childhood friend KK Agarwal to meet him. The president is in Kanpur for a four-day visit during which he meets with his family and friends. Kovind boarded a train to reach Kanpur – the first president to do so in the past 15 years. The trip of the special train ended in his hometown Paraunkh in Kanpur Dehat (rural). Read more

On Mann Ki Baat, PM says he doesn’t believe vaccine rumors and trust science

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that there was hesitation about the Covid-19 vaccine in parts of the country, which is dangerous. Speaking in his monthly address to “Mann Ki Baat” radio, Prime Minister Modi said more than 31 crore doses of vaccine have been administered so far. Read more

WATCH: 2 minor explosions hit Jammu Air Force station, mine clearance team rushes in

An explosion was heard inside the Air Force station in the technical area of ​​Jammu Airport on Sunday morning. A forensic team and the Bomb Disposal Squad rushed to the site of the explosion. An Indian Air Force official said the low-intensity explosions were reported in rapid succession around 1:40 a.m. and damaged the roof of a building.

Puducherrys first NES ministry to be sworn in today

The first ministry of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Pondicherry will be sworn in on Sunday. Lieutenant Governor (LG) Tamilisai Soundararajan will swear in A Namassivayam and Sai Saravanan Kumar of the BJP and K Lakshminarayanan, C Dijeacoumar, Chandira Priyanga of the All India NR Congress (AINRC), officials said. Read more

Rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan does not bode well for South and Central Asia

Prime Minister Imran Khan told Western media that Pakistan’s influence over the Taliban waned after the United States announced a date for the withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan, resulting in a de facto victory for the Pashtun insurgent group . In the same interview, Prime Minister Khan claimed that Pakistan’s influence over the Taliban came from Islamabad’s recognition of the Sunni fundamentalist group after its capture of Kabul in 1996. Read more

Hero Cycles delivers the first batch of India-made electric bikes to Europe

Indian bicycle giant Hero Cycles, part of the Hero Motors Company (HMC) group, has successfully delivered its first batch of “Made-in-India” e-bikes of around 200 units to Germany in Europe. The company aims to become a market leader in the European Union (EU) as it has planned other units for the EU in the future. Read more

Sara Ali Khan smiles at her aunt Saba Ali Khan in childhood photo: “I love this kid”

Actress Sara Ali Khan received another love-filled Instagram post from her aunt, Saba Ali Khan. Saba took to Instagram early Sunday morning to share an old photo of Sara. Read more

Susanne Khan flushes endorphins with functional exercise at the gym, see video

Indian interior and fashion designer Susanne Khan believes that there is nothing in this world that endorphins cannot fix. Actor Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife is known to fit energetic exercise routines into her busy schedule and inspire her fans to get down to business. Read more

Can PUBG Mobile feature Elon Musk’s Tesla cars in games? Will Battlegrounds Mobile India get it? Krafton has this to say

PUBG Mobile is no longer available in India after the government ban, but fans can check out the game in its new avatar, Battlegrounds Mobile India. Krafton reintroduced the popular battle royale game to India with India-centric features and it’s become a rage again. As for PUBG Mobile, it has done something that should make the game even more exciting. Read more

