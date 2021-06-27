BEM UI calls Jokowi King of Lip Service, netizens are divided





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Student Executive Office (BEM) University of Indonesia(UI) nicknamed President Joko Widodoknown as the King of Lip Service aka King of Boasts. The nickname was given to Jokowi because he was seen to have often sold sweet promises that often went unfulfilled. “Jokowi often sells his sweet promises, but the reality is often not in harmony. Starting with the desire for protests, the revision of the ITE law, the strengthening of the KPK and a series of other promises,” BEM wrote. UI via the official Twitter account @ BEMUI_Officiel, cited on Sunday (27/6). ). The same review is also posted on the official website BEMUI. Through a series of images uploaded to the tweet, BEM UI highlighted Jokowi’s statement that he longs to be protested and believes the government needs to be controlled through protests. The statement was made while Jokowi was still mayor of Solo. BEM UI went on to discuss various incidents that occurred during the mass protests under Jokowi’s leadership. Acts of violence against mass protests over the omnibus job creation law, Labor Day 2021 action, to National Education Day 2021. Next, BEM UI highlighted Jokowi’s statement in February that prompted a review of the Electronic Information and Transaction Act (EIT) if it was found not to do justice. “But instead of providing guarantees for democracy, the revised plan further clamps down on free speech by adding a series of rubber articles,” BEM UI said. BEM UI also felt that Jokowi only made sweet promises when he promised to strengthen the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). In fact, Jokowi is believed to have weakened the KPK with the revised KPK law and a number of controversies surrounding the agency. In addition, in relation to Law no. On the 11th of 2020, BEM UI requested Jokowi’s statement to invite the public to test the omnibus law before the Constitutional Court. Meanwhile, during the MK trial in mid-June, Jokowi, through his representative, Economic Affairs Coordinating Minister Airlangga Hartarto, asked MK judges to dismiss all claims related to the creation law. jobs. “Everything indicates that the words spoken were nothing more than a mere form of ‘lip service’,” said BEM UI. On Twitter itself, BEMUI’s tweet received various responses from netizens. As of 2:48 p.m., the tweet had received 6,230 retweets and thousands of comments. There are those who criticize the statement, not a few who like it. One account described the criticism conveyed by BEM UI as courage in the era of the rental buzzer. Other netizens who disagreed questioned the BEM UI tweet. He even joked about asking what the difference is between BEM UI and one of the banned HTI organizations. There are also those who call BEMUI the desert lizards kadrunalias, a nickname for people belonging to political Islamic groups opposed to the government. BEM UI’s Deputy Head of Action and Propaganda Department Fathan confirmed that the tweets on Twitter and Instagram had indeed been officially posted by BEMUI. he is also welcome CNNIndonesia.com quote the statement. (fey / wis)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos