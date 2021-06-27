PM Modi inaugurates Zen Garden, Kaizen Academy in Ahmedabad, develops his vision of the creation of Mini-Japan in Gujarat









ANI |

Update: June 27, 2021 4:50 PM IS

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a Zen garden and a Kaizen academy at the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) in Ahmedabad via video conference and explained his vision of creating a “Mini-Japan” in Gujarat .

The Prime Minister also thanked the leaders of Hyogo Prefecture, in particular Governor Toshizo Ido and the Hyogo International Association for their contribution to the creation of the Zen Garden and the Kaizen Academy.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted his personal connection to Japan and his appreciation for the affection of the Japanese people, their working culture, skills and discipline. He said his claim that “I wanted to create a Mini-Japan in Gujarat” summed up the warmth of visiting Japanese people.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Prime Minister Modi referred to Japan’s enthusiastic participation in the “Vibrant Gujarat Summit” over the years. He said more than 135 companies, ranging from automobiles to banking, construction and pharmacy, have made Gujarat their home base. Companies like Suzuki Motors, Honda Motorcycle, Mitsubishi, Toyota, Hitachi are involved in manufacturing in Gujarat.

“They contribute to the skills development of local youth. In Gujarat, three Japan-India manufacturing institutes provide vocational training to hundreds of young people in connection with technical universities and IITs. In addition, the Japan Organization of the Foreign Trade (JETRO) Ahmedabad Business Support Center provides a plug and play workspace for up to five companies simultaneously. Many Japanese companies are benefiting from it, ”PM Modi said.

Referring to his personal equation with the Japanese leadership, the Prime Minister recalled the visit of former Japanese Prime Minister Shizo Abe to Gujarat and said that this visit gave new impetus to Indo-Japanese relations.

He also explained his shared belief with current Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga that in this time of pandemic, Indo-Japanese friendship has become even more important for global stability and prosperity. The current challenges demand that our friendship and our partnership deepen even further, the Prime Minister stressed.

He also congratulated the Indo-Japanese Friendship Association of Gujarat for giving new energy to India-Japan relations.

Highlighting the similarities between “Zen” and Indian “Dhyan”, PM Modi emphasized the emphasis on inner peace as well as outer progress and growth in both cultures.

“The Indians will find a glimpse of the same peace, poise and simplicity in this Zen garden, which they have experienced in yoga through the ages. Buddha gave this ‘Dhyan’ this illumination of the world.” , PM Modi.

He also pointed out the external and internal meanings of Kaizen which emphasizes not only “improvement” but “continuous improvement”.

Prime Minister Modi recalled that as chief minister, he had implemented Kaizen in the administration of Gujarat. It was introduced in administrative training in Gujarat in 2004 and a special training camp was organized for senior officials in 2005, read the statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“Continuous improvement” was reflected in the refinement of the processes, resulting in a positive impact on governance. Pursuing the importance of governance in national progress, Prime Minister Modi informed that after becoming Prime Minister, he brought his Kaizen-related Gujarat experience to PMO and other central government departments.

“This has led to the simplification of processes and the optimization of office space. Kaizen is used in many departments, institutions and programs of central government,” said the prime minister.

He recalled his special efforts to improve golf facilities in Gujarat after realizing, during an informal discussion, that the Japanese love golf.

“At that time, golf courses were not very common in Gujarat. Today, there are many golf courses in Gujarat. Likewise, there is a spread of Japanese restaurants and the Japanese language in Gujarat. “, informed the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister also expressed the wish to create a model of schools in Gujarat based on the school system in Japan. He underlined his appreciation for the mix of modernity and moral values ​​in the Japanese school system. He fondly remembered his visit to Taimei Primary School in Tokyo.

Prime Minister Modi stressed, with Japan, “We have the confidence of centuries-old cultural relations and also a common vision for the future.” He stressed the strengthening of the special strategic and global partnership with Japan. He also briefed on the Japan Plus mechanism within the PMO.

In addition, Prime Minister Modi conveyed his best wishes to Japan and the Japanese people for the Tokyo Olympics. (ANI)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos