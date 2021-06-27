President Jokowi confirmed his participation in Kendari Kadindin’s national conference





Merdeka.com – Chairman of the Organizing Committee (CO) of Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry VIII, Nita Yudi said that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will be present at the VIII National Kadin (Munas) Conference on June 30, 2021 in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi. “It turns out that in Kendari also from today, I just received information from the Palace Protocol that in Kendari the Orange Zone and Palace Protocol arrived in Kendari yesterday, and stated that maybe the president would attend, ”Nita said at the press conference. on the report of the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sunday (27/6). Following this, Nita as President of the Kadin VIII OC National Conference and several committee members planned to travel to Kendari tomorrow at 3 a.m. to ensure all preparations for the National Conference, such as hotels. and others. “So at 3 a.m., I and several members of the committee will be leaving to perform their duties. Indeed, in my heart, there is a particular fear within me that this Covid-19 is also endemic. Please pray for me, I am only carrying out my duties, ”he said. In addition, in her small heart, Nita hopes that the 2021 Kadin VIII National Conference would be better postponed due to the high number of Covid-19 cases in several regions, including Kendari. Even based on data from the Ministry of Health, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indonesia has reached over 2 million. “I hope if it can be postponed, it is better to postpone it, because if you go with an uneasy heart, what will happen. And looking at the hotel, the ballroom is actually quite spacious, but there is no emergency kit and it is dangerous, ”he said. However, Nita reiterated that she was only the president of the CO which had been tasked by the general president of Kadin to prepare everything to carry out the National Conference in Kendari. Reporter: Tira Santia Source: Liputan6.com [idr]







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos