Shruti Haasan Hula Hoops her way to fitness. So how did she do it?

Shruti Haasan in a photo from the video. (courtesy shrutzhaasan)

Highlights Shruti posted a new video to Instagram “Everything was fine until I tried to be cool,” Shruti wrote.

Shruti Haasan is a talented actress, a wonderful singer and has also shown her cooking skills on more than one occasion. Adding yet another talent to her multitude of talents, the bona fide diva showed off her latest hoop dancing skills. Shruti, who is an avid fitness enthusiast, clearly doesn’t take a break, even on Sundays, from her workout routine. His dedication to fitness is surely inspiring and has left us in awe. The gorgeous actress-singer posted reels of herself twirling like a pro with a hoop on Instagram.

Shruti shared the video with the caption, Everything was fine until I tried to be cool. She also added the song Hula Hoop Baby by Pete Anderson and the Swamp Shakers in the background.

The Yevadu actress enjoys working out and maintaining a healthy and fit lifestyle. Previously, Shruti shared a cute photo of herself on Instagram and talked about returning to training. The actress revealed that she enjoys cardio and combat training. Guess what kind of workout she enjoys doing the most? Dancing to 90s music for hours. Corresponding a lot?

Check out the photo here that she posted with the caption, Back to Hard Training. Loving that burn and shining knowing I’m strengthening my body and mind – only the toughest steel to get into a double workout today because like a lot of people this lockdown I took it a little easier than I did. he should have but what matters is going back on the routine and not punishing yourself mentally but pushing yourself further and rewarding yourself with a new mindset # let me say what workouts you enjoy. I’m obsessed with combat training and mixing it with good old school cardio and more secretly dancing to 90s music for HOURS.

Shruti is the daughter of veteran actor Kamal Haasan and actress Sarika. Besides Yevadu, she starred in several other South Indian films such as Anaganaga O Dheerudu, Krack, Balupu, Race Gurram and Laabam. In Bollywood, she made her debut in 2009 with the movie Luck starring Imran Khan. She has acted in other Hindi films such as Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Welcome Back, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji and D-Day, among others. Among his upcoming releases is the South Indian film Salaar, starring famous Baahubali actor Prabhas.

