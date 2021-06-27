Global political calendar: centenary of the PCC, meeting of the G20 FMs in Italy





In the coming week, China will mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and foreign ministers from the Group of 20 (G20) members will meet in Matera, southern China. Italy. Other events to watch out for include celebrations for the 24th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to China and U.S. Independence Day. CCP Centennial Celebrations July 1 marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC. Chinese President Xi Jinping, also secretary general of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will deliver a speech at a ceremony to mark the occasion. Xi will also award the July 1 Medal to outstanding CCP members at a ceremony held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday. This will be the first time that the July 1 Medal, the CPC’s highest honor, has been awarded. Meanwhile, various events such as thematic exhibitions, theatrical performances, seminars and symposia are organized across the country to celebrate the centenary of the Party. Founded in 1921, the CPC has grown from a small party of around 50 members to the world’s largest political party with over 91 million members. G20 FMs to discuss pandemic challenges Holding the presidency of the G20, Italy will host the group’s foreign ministers from Monday in its southern city of Matera. During the three-day meeting, foreign ministers are expected to exchange views on multilateralism, global governance, food security and sustainable recovery in developing countries, especially in light of the pandemic of COVID-19. The G20 is made up of 19 countries and the European Union. The 19 countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, l ‘Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, United Kingdom and United States. This year’s G20 leaders’ summit will be held in Rome, the Italian capital, in October. Monday: Chinese President Xi Jinping has a video meeting with the Russian president Vladimir Poutine. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken joins Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio and other attendees for a meeting on Syria and the Islamic State. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin visits the White House and meets with his American counterpart Joe Biden. G20 foreign ministers meet in the city of Matera, in southern Italy, for a three-day meeting (until June 30). Tuesday: Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid visiting the United Arab Emirates (as of June 30). 11th Meeting of ASEAN Defense Ministers and Counterterrorism Expert Working Group begins (until July 2). Wednesday: Visit of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Israel (until July 2). French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes his Argentine and Mexican counterparts Alberto Ferndandez and Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at a summit on gender equality with the UN. European Commission Vice-President Dubravka Suica speaks on the EU’s long-term vision for rural areas. Thursday: The 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC. The 24th anniversary of Hong Kongback to China. 15th ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting and Maritime Security Expert Working Group and Maritime Security Conference begin (until July 2). Friday: The nineth World Peace Forum starts at Tsinghua University in Beijing (until July 4). Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization, gives a press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic. Saturday: Former US President Donald trump hosts a “Save America” ​​rally in Florida. Sunday: United States Independence Day.

