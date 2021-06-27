Increasing cases of Corona, Cak Imin: mobility restrictions must be extended





Jakarta – The increase in daily COVID-19 cases continues to set new records to reach 21,342 cases on Sunday (6/27/2021). This figure is the highest since President Joko Widodo announced the first case of infection with the corona virus on March 2, 2020. As we know, DKI Jakarta province is still the biggest contributor to the explosion in COVID-19 cases. Today, the increase in Corona cases in the capital again set a record 9,394 cases. Seeing this, National Awakening Party (PKB) chairman Abdul Muhaimin Iskandar called on the government to put in place large-scale restrictions, at least in Java. According to him, without massive upstream mobility restrictions, any additional capacity for downstream health facilities will still not be sufficient. “This condition is very alarming. I think the restrictions on mobility need to be extended immediately. If this continues, a number of health facilities will not be enough,” Muhaimin said in a written statement on Sunday (6/27 / 2021). The chairman of the House of Representatives COVID-19 disaster prevention oversight team said the rising curve, even almost vertical, was similar to India’s infection curve in April. As is known, the increase in cases in India for some time has crippled the country due to the very high transmission rate. For this reason, he suggested that President Jokowi take direct leadership in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. More through the COVID-19 and National Economic Recovery Management Committee (KPC-PEN). He also asked Jokowi to ditch the concept of gasoline and brakes, which has often been his jargon. According to him, the concept can lead to different perceptions in its implementation. The man, who is colloquially known as Cak Imin, felt that there would only be one command if the president directly led the management of the pandemic. “Do not continue to argue, controlling the pandemic means economic recovery,” he stressed. Cak Imin also called on the public to obey the implementation of Micro-Scale Community Activity Restrictions (PPKMs) starting with awareness. The hope is that with this there will be no more attempts to find loopholes to be violated. He assessed that public awareness is necessary in conditions like today. The reason is that this epidemic concerns the security of the common soul, and no longer an individual matter. “The problem of this pandemic concerns the security of the common soul, it is no longer a collective or individual enterprise. Only one of the residents is negligent, negligent, reckless and reckless, this will affect the others,” he said. concluded. (acn / ega)

