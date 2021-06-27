Gehlot urges PM Modi to provide ‘adequate’ COVID vaccines to state









Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 27 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urging him to provide a “sufficient” amount of COVID vaccines to the state to ensure administration in time of her second dose.

“Rajasthan has been a leading state in immunization. So far, more than 2.36 million people have been vaccinated in the state. The state has developed the capacity to vaccinate up to 15 lakh of people. per day, but on average we get three to four lakh doses of vaccine per day, ”Gehlot tweeted.

The CM further wrote: “Due to our efforts, the number of people who were vaccinated early was among the highest. As a result, over 70 lakhs are expected to receive their second dose by the end of July. To guarantee time – linked rapid vaccination, we have created a capacity to vaccinate more than 15 lakh people per day. Currently, our daily vaccination is limited to the scope of supplies received from central government. The daily average of vaccine doses received, since the start of the vaccination lead for 18 years and over, has been only 3 to 4 lakh. “

Gehlot further stressed the importance of ensuring 100% vaccination at the earliest to prevent the third wave of COVID, and also to ensure that people are able to resume activities related to their livelihoods.

Therefore, I urge you to intervene personally and lead those concerned to ensure an adequate supply of vaccines to the state, he asked. (ANI)







