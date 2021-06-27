Politics
Boris Johnson could pay the political price for not sacking Matt Hancock | Boris Johnson
Matt Hancock was still going to have to resign, after those already notorious photos of him kissing a colleague on taxpayer time emerged on Friday morning. The question now preoccupying senior Tories is why Boris Johnson did not sack him.
Johnson had overcome several previous scandals by sending his spokesperson to say the Prime Minister considered the matter closed, including allegations of intimidation by Priti Patels and Robert Jenricks’ relationship with a Tory-backed real estate developer.
Yet this time was always going to be different: not only had Hancock been photographed breaking the very rules he had urged the public to obey; he was the government’s primary communicator for public health messages.
The next time he appeared on the podium in the 2.6m Downing Street briefing room he was reportedly strewn with questions about his own breach of the lockdown guidelines and other more obscure questions such as how and when Gina Coladangelo was brought to her department.
And worst of all for the government, the scandal has combined two messages that opposition parties have been trying to convey for months that this government is shady and that it believes the rules they urge the public to follow do not. not apply to them.
Hancocks’ position was clearly untenable on Friday morning, but Johnson chose to try to protect him.
Keir Starmers’ response to Hancock’s resignation Matt Hancock is right to resign. But Boris Johnson should have sacked him shows that Labor now hopes to make the Prime Minister pay a political price for his inability to act more decisively.
Even defenders of Johnsons say he tends to avoid confrontation and finds it difficult to convey difficult messages.
Former Vote Leave director Chris Montgomery wrote in Critic magazine about Johnson struggling to fire a Spectator staff member.
Boris wanted to fire someone. Boris couldn’t do it himself. His ploys during the months of testing consisted of asking himself out loud to his potential victim: will you have a private income of course? (No Boris, replied the victim categorically, I work because I need the money). The victim discovered that his office had been moved to increasingly remote corners of Doughty Street.
Eventually, Montgomery recalls, Johnson brought his kids to the office on the day scheduled for the bad news to be announced, then took off, leaving a coworker to deliver the bad news in the pub.
Dominic Cummings claimed that during cabinet meetings, as soon as things get a little awkward [Johnson] Does the whole thing allow it to be taken offline before yelling forward to victory, raising your thumb and removing it from the room before anyone can disagree.
Others who have worked with Johnson corroborate that he recoils from firing his colleagues.
Johnson has barely touched the makeup of his cabinet, except for the reshuffle last February, in which Sajid Javid was kicked out of what Cummings now claims to have instigated Johnson to do.
Another former Johnsons colleague claimed he was still concerned he was fired by Michael Howard from the opposition frontbench in 2004, over allegations about his privacy, which Johnson dismissed as an inverted pyramid of whistling.
Perhaps in the Hancocks case, Johnson also felt that it was unwise to appear to be passing judgment on a colleague’s personal conduct, given his own well-known record in the matter. marital infidelity. And perhaps, too, he was hoping Hancock could continue to act as a lightning rod to criticize governments’ handling of the pandemic.
Still, the danger for No.10 in this weekend’s events is that Johnson’s failure to sack Hancock will rekindle the perception of the Prime Minister as someone who turns a blind eye to the crimes of his friends who turned to each other. accumulated as a result of the Cummings scandal (back when he and his then chief adviser were still buddies).
And it may also underline the feeling that, unlike his gung-ho public figure, the Prime Minister is indecisive, if not hesitant, an accusation he likes to throw at Starmer across the floor of the House of Commons.
A former cabinet minister, who campaigned in a series of fringe constituencies in the 2019 general election, said even in the Red Wall seats triumphantly won by the Tories voters didn’t like Boris very much but they hated Jeremy Corbyn and wanted a government that would adopt Brexit. .
And even before this weekend, the defeat at Chesham and Amersham suggested some mainstream Tory voters may have already come to the conclusion that they disapproved of the way Johnson was running the country.
Former Downing Street pollster James Johnson pointed out on Twitter this weekend that in November and December last year, before the vaccine rebounded, perceptions about Johnson in focus groups were very bad, he was considered weak, managed by his advisers, a mess.
One great thing, he said, could bring those perceptions to the surface, as the joy of the jab begins to wear off. It’s not clear if failing to fire the rule-breaking Health Secretary could be this thing, but the atrocious images that accompanied Hancock’s humiliation seem very likely to help him stay in the business. spirit of the voters.
