Pak PM under fire for “Women wear very little clothing”





“If a woman wears very little clothing it will impact the man unless it’s robots. I mean, that’s common sense,” he said.

Women in Pakistan responded by sharing photographs of the ‘modest’ clothes they wore when sexually harassed, as well as anecdotes of the inappropriate behavior they encountered – such as unwanted touching – even when they were sexually harassed. they are conservatively dressed in traditional scarves and shalwar kameez, the report says.

At a protest in Karachi on Saturday, women were encouraged to bring an item of clothing they or an acquaintance wore when they were sexually abused.

“This is dangerously simplistic and only reinforces the current public perception that women are ‘knowing’ victims and men ‘defenseless’ aggressors,” said the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) and over a dozen other civil society groups.

“For the head of government – a government that claims to defend the rights of women and vulnerable groups – to insist on this point of view is simply inexcusable.”

The report says this is the second time in recent months that Khan – who was one of Pakistan’s top cricketers and a national celebrity before entering politics – has come under fire for his comments on the rape. On a live television broadcast in April, he responded to a question about a perceived increase in sexual assault by saying that the traditional custom of “purdah”, or modesty, was intended to “stop temptation.”

“Not everyone has a will. If you keep increasing vulgarity, it will have consequences,” Khan said.

Khan’s latest remarks have led some men in Pakistan to proudly declare themselves as robots, a joking reference to the Prime Minister’s claim that seeing a woman who is not dressed modestly “will have an impact on the man unless they are robots “.

The report said Sherry Rehman, a senator from the opposition Pakistan People’s Party, questioned whether Khan intended to apply the term to “all men who are civilized in their behavior and interactions with women.”

She added sarcastically that she did not realize that Pakistan “has such a large population of AI”.

Pakistan reported that a large number of women’s rights and civil society activists took part in a protest in Karachi on Saturday to criticize Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks on the way women dress and its impact on the men, and urged him to issue a public apology. for his remarks.

The HRCP and other civil society organizations and feminist collectives staged the protest outside the Karachi Press Club.

Participating organizations included the Joint Action Committee, the Women’s Action Forum, the Sindh Commission on the Status of Women, Tehrik-e-Niswan, Aurat March, the Aurat Foundation and the Democratic Front of Women.

According to the report, calling the prime minister’s comments “factually incorrect, insensitive and dangerous”, protesters said this only reinforced the common public perception that women “knew” victims and men the victims. “powerless aggressors”.

“Imran Khan has dishonored not only millions of women but also high human ideals and values, which are even supported by the international charter of human rights,” said one speaker.

The participants also expressed their anger at several women members of the ruling party who defended the Prime Minister and justified his remarks in “vague and illogical terms”.

They called on women legislators in the Senate and national and provincial assemblies to pass a resolution against the prime minister, regardless of their political affiliation, according to the report.

They demanded an immediate public apology from the prime minister and assurances that “his very mistaken perception of how and why rape occurs does not inform the government’s attempts to tackle what is a serious and widespread crime in Pakistan”.

–IANS

san / sdr /

