Daily vaccination rate in Indonesia has exceeded one million doses





Good news, Indonesia administered 1.3 million vaccines (COVID-19) in one day yesterday Jakarta (ANTARA) – The government met the target of one million COVID-19 vaccines per day faster than its July target because as of Saturday, June 26 alone, it had administered 1.3 million doses of COVID vaccines -19. “This is good news. Yesterday Indonesia administered 1.3 million vaccines (COVID-19) in one day. Thanks to the Indonesian military / police, local governments and public and private companies, for their help, ”Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said. said in a statement here on Sunday. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has set a goal of achieving a daily vaccination rate of one million doses from early July. Sadikin said the goal could be achieved with the support and help of various parties including the military and police who have staged simultaneous vaccination campaigns by providing one million doses across the country. “Vaccination is a key to curbing the transmission of the virus, so it would reduce the peak of COVID-19 cases and help us survive the pandemic. One of the government’s strategies is to seek efforts to secure the vaccine supply and speed up the immunization program to protect people. ,” he said. As of June 26, he said, more than 27 million people had received their first injections while at least 13 million people had received their second dose of the vaccine. Related News: Need to Accelerate Indigenous Vaccine Production Amid Uncertainty of Supply The Ministry of Health continued to step up the pace of immunization in cooperation with all parts of society as a whole. The ministry issued a circular ordering all health facilities in the country to give vaccines to all people, regardless of their home, as stipulated on their identity cards. The government, he said, will ensure the availability of vaccine stocks through multilateral and bilateral programs to keep the high rate of vaccination at one million doses per day. “I call on all Indonesian people to seize this opportunity because only with vaccination and strict implementation of health protocols can we survive the pandemic,” Sadikin said. Related news: President urges local governments to double vaccination target

