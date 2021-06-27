PM Modi Likely to Take Groundbreaking Action in J&K: Top BJP Leader

Just days after the Center held a multi-stakeholder meeting with leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, top BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was likely to take action. “revolutionary measures” in J&K. Gupta was part of a three-member BJP delegation from Jammu and Kashmir that attended the multi-stakeholder meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi in Delhi on June 24.

The BJP chief said the central government will also restore Jammu and Kashmir to past glory with opportunities like never before.

The prime minister is likely to take groundbreaking steps in JK, including early polls to ensure that the golden days that were hallmarks of the old state will soon return, “said the former CM deputy.

Gupta said the all-party meeting held in Delhi was a “great success” and “it can be felt by all who are present”. He said the people of JK should continue to have unwavering faith in Modi’s leadership as they do now to ensure unprecedented development and lasting peace.

On June 24, Prime Minister Modi met with senior political leaders, including Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah, nearly two years after Jammu and Kashmir split into UT and revocation of its special status granted under of article 370.

After the multi-party meeting, Prime Minister Modi said his government’s priority was to strengthen grassroots democracy in J&K. “The demarcation needs to happen at a rapid pace so that the polls can take place and J&K gets an elected government that strengthens J & K’s development trajectory,” he said.

However, J&K executives are demanding the reestablishment of the state ahead of elections in the region. Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah said it had been made clear to the Center that the state should be restored in Jammu and Kashmir before elections are held in the assembly.

“(Ghulam Nabi) Azad sahib said on behalf of all of us that we do not accept this timeline. We do not accept delimitation, election, state. We want delimitation, state then election. If you want to hold polls, you must first restore the state, “he said.

