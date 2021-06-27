Politics
PM Modi Likely to Take Groundbreaking Action in J&K: Top BJP Leader
Just days after the Center held a multi-stakeholder meeting with leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, top BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was likely to take action. “revolutionary measures” in J&K. Gupta was part of a three-member BJP delegation from Jammu and Kashmir that attended the multi-stakeholder meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi in Delhi on June 24.
The BJP chief said the central government will also restore Jammu and Kashmir to past glory with opportunities like never before.
The prime minister is likely to take groundbreaking steps in JK, including early polls to ensure that the golden days that were hallmarks of the old state will soon return, “said the former CM deputy.
Gupta said the all-party meeting held in Delhi was a “great success” and “it can be felt by all who are present”. He said the people of JK should continue to have unwavering faith in Modi’s leadership as they do now to ensure unprecedented development and lasting peace.
On June 24, Prime Minister Modi met with senior political leaders, including Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah, nearly two years after Jammu and Kashmir split into UT and revocation of its special status granted under of article 370.
After the multi-party meeting, Prime Minister Modi said his government’s priority was to strengthen grassroots democracy in J&K. “The demarcation needs to happen at a rapid pace so that the polls can take place and J&K gets an elected government that strengthens J & K’s development trajectory,” he said.
However, J&K executives are demanding the reestablishment of the state ahead of elections in the region. Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah said it had been made clear to the Center that the state should be restored in Jammu and Kashmir before elections are held in the assembly.
“(Ghulam Nabi) Azad sahib said on behalf of all of us that we do not accept this timeline. We do not accept delimitation, election, state. We want delimitation, state then election. If you want to hold polls, you must first restore the state, “he said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]