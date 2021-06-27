News18 Evening Digest: 13-year-old boy diagnosed with rare brain disease after Covid; After chatting with PM Modi, MP Man gets vaccinated and more stories





Availability of Covid-19 vaccine for children will pave the way for reopening schools: AIIMS chief

Making the Covid-19 vaccine available to children will be an important step and will pave the way for the reopening of schools and the resumption of outdoor activities for them, said AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria . He said data from Bharat Biotech’s phase two and three trials of Covaxin in the two to 18-year-old age group are expected by September. The vaccine may be available for children in India around this time after approval from the drug regulator, he said. READ MORE

13-year-old boy from Karnataka diagnosed with rare brain disease after recovering from Covid

As looming fear of the third wave of Covid-19 continues to hang over India, a 13-year-old boy from Davangere district in Karnataka has been diagnosed with a rare post-Covid-19 complication that affects the brain . READ MORE

Pak Terror Group Lashkar or Jaish could be behind explosions at Jammu airport, Intel sources say

The two explosions set off by a drone at the Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Jammu airport early Sunday morning could be the work of Pakistani terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba or Jaish-e-Mohammed, according to security agencies. READ MORE

Ehsan Mani is ready for a new three-year term as Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board

There had been doubts earlier about Mani’s willingness to continue for another term and also whether PCB chief boss Prime Minister Imran Khan would offer him an extension. READ MORE

After chatting with Prime Minister Modi during Mann ki Baat, resident MP gets vaccinated against COVID-19

The chat was broadcast on Sunday on the Prime Minister’s monthly “Mann Ki Baat” show. Modi advised them to take the vaccine despite their doubts about the inoculation exercise. Rajesh Hirave (43) was one of those who spoke with the Prime Minister. “After speaking to the Prime Minister on Friday, my family members and I received the vaccine on Saturday for the prevention of coronavirus infection,” Hirave said.

Couple’s proposal to capture viral photo of woman in San Francisco divides Internet users on “ethics”

Earlier this week, an American photographer caught the attention of netizens after posting a photo of a couple’s marriage proposal in San Francisco. Texan photographer Valerie Contreras claimed on her Twitter post on Tuesday that she had just stepped out at the sutro baths in San Francisco when she began to suspect a proposition was about to happen. Seizing the opportunity, Valérie went to get her camera and captured the moment when the couple shared the intimate moment. READ MORE

“Never imagined in dreams”: President Kovind bows and touches the ground as he reaches the indigenous village of UP

President Ram Nath Kovind reached his home village of Paraunkh, about 75 km outside of the city of Kanpur, in Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday afternoon for the first time since taking office. Landing on a helipad near his village, Kovind touched down to pay homage to his birthplace. READ MORE

Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos