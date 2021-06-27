5 ministers inducted into the Pondicherry cabinet; PM Modi tweets his “best wishes” | Latest India News





The first government of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Pondicherry was sworn in on Sunday as five lawmakers were inducted as ministers in the office of Chief Minister N Rangasamy. The five MPs, three from Rangasamy’s All India NR Congress (AINRC) and two from the ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), were sworn in to Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in Raj Nivas. Read also: Puducherrys first NES ministry to be sworn in today With that, the strength of the Rangasamy-led cabinet rose to six, including the chief minister, who was sworn in on his own on May 7, five days after the AINRC-led NDA emerged victorious from the elections in a single phase of the Pondicherry assembly, which took place on April 6. Read also: Puducherry CM submits the list of ministers to the LG The five legislators who have been sworn in are A Namassivayam and Sai Sarvanan Kumar from BJP, as well as K Lakshminarayanan, C Dijeacoumar and Chandira Priyanga from AINRC. Their respective constituencies are Mannadipet, Ossudu, Raj Bhavan, Mangalam and Nedungadu. Priyanga, in fact, is the first woman minister in the Union for more than four decades, according to the PTI press agency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the new ministers. “Best wishes to all who have taken the oath as ministers in Pondicherry today. May this team work with determination and realize the aspirations of the wonderful people of Pondicherry,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted. Best wishes to all who have taken the oath as ministers in Pondicherry today. May this team work with determination and realize the aspirations of the wonderful people of Pondicherry. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 27, 2021 Previously, the formation of the cabinet had been delayed for various reasons. A day after taking the oath, CM Rangasamy contracted Covid-19 and was hospitalized in a private hospital in Chennai. Negotiations between AINRC and BJP over ministerial portfolios also contributed to the delay. Read also: An internal rupture delays the formation of the government in Pondicherry Together, the coalition has 16 members directly elected to the Legislative Assembly of Pondicherry: 10 from AINRC and six from BJP. While the first competed for 16 seats, the second presented candidates for nine seats. The total strength of the assembly is 33, of which 30 are elected by the voters and the other three are appointed by the central government. With the BJP in power at the Center, the party appointed three of its members as MPs, bringing its total membership in the House to nine. In February, the previous congressional government collapsed just months before the end of its five-year term. Since no party or coalition claimed the formation of a government, Pondicherry was subjected to President’s rule.







