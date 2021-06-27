Former President Donald Trump questions validity of Montanas elections | Top story





MONTANA – Late on Saturday evening, former President Donald Trump organized one of his first rallies since leaving office, on stage the former president questioned the validity of the 2020 elections.

“In Montana, over 6% of a certain county’s mail-in ballots are missing, evidence to prove they were legitimate or not. They lack all of that evidence. Think about it, Montana, lots of ballots Where, by the way, do you have the postal ballots? ”said the former president on stage.

LOOK:

I don’t know what happened here, but either the former president can’t read his speech or he’s now challenging the vote in Montana pic.twitter.com/lG1aoTaobv

– Acyn (@Acyn) June 27, 2021

There has been no report of 6% of “missing” county mail-in ballots in Montana, if this information changes or new information is revealed we will update this web copy.

It is possible that the former president was referring to claims by state representative Brad Tschida that with the ballots not being counted in Missoula, the Missoula commission sent a letter to Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen dismissing the allegations, pointing out that secondary envelopes with barcodes were missing from these voters. making it impossible for them to match the signature on the envelopes.

This means that a voter did not fill out their ballot correctly and sent it to the election office in the correct form.

Note that there is a difference between a “missing ballot” charge and ballots that cannot be counted because a voter did not send the ballot with the correct information.

This is the former president’s first charge of irregularities in Montana, Twitter users said the former president could have confused the state of Montana with the state of Michigan.

Timeline of the 2020 Montana elections:

On August 6, Gov. Bullock announced a directive giving counties in Montana the option to include postal voting for the upcoming general election in November, but also requiring them to keep in-person voting as an option on election day.

Complaints have been filed by the RNC and Donald J. Trump for President INC. The appellants argue that Gov. Steve Bullock overstepped his governorship in his August 6 directive authorizing Montana counties to hold all mail-order elections for general elections if they then choose.

The Supreme Court has rejected an offer by Republicans and the Trump campaign to block mail-in voting in Montana.

On October 24, 2020, Stapleton came to Wake Up Montana and discussed the election. You can watch this interview LIVE by following this link.

Election night: Former President Donald Trump won the state by 16 points. According to former Republican Secretary of State Corey Stapleton, the election was certifiable.

In total, the former president defeated the current president by more than 100,000 votes in Montana.

On November 7, 2020, the former Republican Secretary of State tweeted,

I have supported you, Mr. President, we (Montana) have supported you and @realDonaldTrump has accomplished amazing things during your tenure! But that time is now over. Take off your hat, bite your lip, and congratulate @JoeBiden. Blessings on you and your family.

– Corey Stapleton (@Stapleton_MT) November 7, 2020

On November 30, 2020, Stapleton tweeted the Certificate of Certification Certifying Election in the State of Montana, this certificate was signed by State Auditor and current Congressman Matt Rosendale. Rosendale won her congressional seat in the 2020 election.

Montana is certified. pic.twitter.com/fzULaZT7jk

– Corey Stapleton (@Stapleton_MT) November 30, 2020

Rosendale is a staunch conservative who has been a strong supporter of the former president, Rosendale was also in attendance for the interaction on the capital on January 6, 2021.

The congressman recently voted against awarding congressional gold medals to U.S. Capitol police officers who died in the line of duty, two of whom were killed in the line of duty in the capital on January 6, 2021.

Rosendale expressed his belief that there had been electoral fraud and irregularity in other states. Rosendale has also been a staunch critic of neighboring Wyoming MP Liz Cheney for her impeachment vote.

In December 2020, the Texas attorney general filed a complaint with the Supreme Court asking that the 62 electoral college votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin be rejected. The Montana Attorney General joined in this lawsuit, and the lawsuit was later dismissed.

Most recent:

The most recent headlines on Montanas’ participation in the 2020 election concerned the Maricopa County recount.

We know that copies of election data from Maricopa County in Arizona were sent to a laboratory in Montana.

However, it has not been confirmed what security measures are in place, what the Montana lab will do with the data, or how long it will have the copy.

As more information becomes available on this story, it will be updated here.







