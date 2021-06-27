Congress battles US response to China’s rise to power

Biparty calls for a response to China’s rise to power are behind two major new bills in the Senate and House.

Both are forceful responses, but they present critical choices about the extreme of the turn in US policy in China.

Michael D. Swaine is Director of the East Asia Program at the Quincy Institute. Marcus Stanley is the Director of Advocacy at the Quincy Institute.

Under Donald Trump, the peripheral’s vision of China went from relative complacency to a vision close to alarmism.

The bipartisan consensus on the need for a meaningful response to China’s rise to power has now led to major new Chinese legislation in the Senate and House. While both bills are forceful responses to China’s rise to power, they present critical choices about the extreme gravity of the turn in US policy in China.

The Senate China Bill (the Strategic Competition Law or SCA, which was recently passed as part of S.1260, a larger Chinese law) is full of inflammatory claims about motives and intentions Chinese. It contains policy changes that increase considerably the chances of a conflict with Beijing.

Among these, measures and rhetoric that appear to be creating a fundamental shift in US policy toward Taiwan come to the fore.

Despite a throwaway line on not violating the US “One China” policy, the bill affirms a vital US interest in keeping Taiwan separate from China. The legislation would thus undermine long-standing policies that have allowed the United States to navigate relations with Taiwan and China since 1979 without confrontation or conflict.





Beijing considers Taiwan to be a separatist province.



Gallo Images / Orbital Horizon / Copernicus Sentinel Data 2019









The bill would prohibit the State Department and other agencies from restricting the ability of US government officials to interact “directly and regularly” with the government of Taiwan, and would force the State Department to modify others. diplomatic protocols towards Taiwan.

The bill clearly implies that a separate Taiwan is of vital US national security interest, and even critical of Hawaii’s defense. He also calls for joint US military training and exercises with the Taiwanese military, an unprecedented move that would directly exacerbate tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Such fundamental changes in US policy not only risk military conflict, but also make progress with China more difficult in all areas of mutual interest, including trade, climate change, and the management of future pandemics.

The SCA goes far beyond anything the Biden administration, which has explicitly signaled his desire to maintain Taiwan’s long-standing policy, has been prepared to do. These measures are presumably designed to deter Beijing from taking aggressive action against Taiwan by showing how much the United States values ​​the island.

But abandoning the “One China” policy would do the opposite, supporting China in a corner where it might see no alternative to the use of force. Also there are no conclusive evidence that China decided to take Taiwan by force.

Under Xi Jinping, China hasn’t fundamentally changed its strong preference unite with Taiwan through political pressure and long-term intimidation, not through outright military invasion.

In fact, General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, just informed Congress has publicly testified that China currently has neither the intention nor the capacity to conquer Taiwan by force.





Taiwanese troops during a military exercise simulating an amphibious landing attempt by Chinese forces, May 30, 2019.

Kyodo News Stills via Getty Images







In the absence of an explicit Chinese shift to military force, the SCA’s measures risk escalating and triggering more aggressive Chinese actions, up to a war with the United States for the independence of the United States. Taiwan. Such a rise in tensions would obviously have increase the threat to the people of Taiwan and the allies of the United States in the region.

Fortunately, the counterpart of the Strategic Competition Act, the EAGLE Act (HR3524), introduced by the Speaker of the House of Foreign Affairs, Gregory Meeks, addresses the same issues, but in a way much less likely to exacerbate tensions in Asia.

Like the SCA, the EAGLE Act explicitly recognizes Taiwan as an “essential element of the US Indo-Pacific strategy” and expresses its support for Taiwan in several ways. But it does not contain provisions that would force the US government to overturn decades-old diplomatic protocols regarding Taiwan and commit to militarily oppose unification.

Like the SCA, the EAGLE Act contains a wide range of policy statements and conclusions affirming the United States’ commitment to prevent Chinese domination of the Indo-Pacific region and to support Taiwan and our allies there, as well as ‘to compete with China in other parts of the world.

However, the EAGLE Act also states that the United States and China should “work to reduce the risk of conflict”, improve military-to-military communication to “assist in crisis management, and” strengthen stability and reduce suspicion. ” by cooperating with China. where interests align.





A member of the Taiwanese Coast Guard on Pratas Island, April 11, 2019.

Alberto Buzzola / LightRocket via Getty Images







While the EAGLE Act sets an aggressive stance in the Indo-Pacific, it grants the executive the flexibility to manage relations with China in a way that does not escalate military tensions, alienate potential allies in the region, or undermine the possibility of diplomatic progress. on matters of common interest.

As might be expected, the common sense balance found in the EAGLE law has already led some to attack him as being “soft”.

Apparently, President Meeks is under heavy pressure from Chinese hawks in the House to incorporate measures from the Senate bill, especially those that reverse decades-long US policy toward Taiwan. Congress should follow President Meeks’ leadership and reject this path.

The United States is at an inflection point regarding our relationship with China. There is a broad consensus that significant changes are needed. But these changes can occur in extreme ways that will endanger our Pacific allies as well as regional peace and development by triggering an escalation round with China, or they can occur in ways that indicate states United are ready to follow a moderate path if China does. .

Although it takes place behind closed doors and has received little public attention, the current conflict between the House and the Senate over the distance to be covered in our Taiwanese policies is one of the key points of this choice.

Michael D. Swaine, director of the East Asia program at the Quincy Institute, is one of America’s foremost scholars of Chinese security studies and the author of more than a dozen books and monographs on China.

Marcus Stanley is the Director of Advocacy at the Quincy Institute.