The woes of democracy in Southeast Asia are accelerating

Over the past decade, democracy in Southeast Asia has suffered huge setbacks, with the exception of tiny Timor-Leste.

Countries from the Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia, Myanmar to Thailand and Malaysia have moved from strong democracies or predominantly semi-democratic hybrid regimes to outright authoritarian rule or situations in which elections have been held up. still taking place, but democratic institutions are deteriorating.

Unfortunately, next year the prospects for democracy in the regions are expected to worsen further. Myanmar grabbed the headlines around the world. Even though it wasn’t a democracy until February 1, it was at least a country with relatively free and fair elections, and building democratic institutions and standards.

Now it has been caught up in a retrograde military coup and is disintegrating into a battlefield and a failed state. The prospect of democratic renewal in Myanmar, or even a semblance of stability, seems hard to imagine any time soon.

Yet other regional states, while not as volatile as Myanmar, are also expected to retreat by 2021 and into 2022. In the Philippines, next year’s presidential election could potentially carry in power Sara Duterte, mayor of the southern city of Davao. and daughter of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte. It remains at the top of the polls.

If she wins, Sara Duterte would likely step up anti-democratic measures taken by her father during his presidential term, including attacking the free media, gutting the justice system, urging violence against political opponents and possibly jailing opposition figures. As president, she would surely do nothing to hold her father accountable for the brutal and extrajudicial drug war imposed under her presidency or for his other undemocratic actions.

In Indonesia, meanwhile, the presidential elections do not take place until 2024, but as veteran journalist John McBeth noted, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto is well positioned to run and win these elections. (Current President Joko Widodo will have a limited term and will not be able to stand for re-election.) Prabowo tops all polls monitoring the 2024 race, and a look back at his past suggests he would push Indonesia forward. in an even more authoritative direction.

Indeed, Prabowo has long presented himself as a strongman type leader, hostile to democratic reforms such as the decentralization of political power throughout the archipelago. He was allegedly involved in overseeing serious human rights violations, including kidnappings and disappearances of human rights activists, while he was commander of the special forces at the end of the Suharto era. (For such alleged abuse, he was denied a visa to the United States for years.)

Prabowo also apparently wields significant influence within the Widodos cabinet. And as his stature grew, the Indonesian president continued to hand over more tasks to the armed forces, undermining democracy and returning the country to a situation in which the military wields unhealthy internal powers. To make matters worse, Widodo oversaw proposed laws to limit free speech and impose other restrictions on civil rights.

Other Southeast Asian countries are also declining. The Malaysian prime minister continues to rule under the state of emergency put in place in January, sidelining parliament and infuriating many Malaysians. Although Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin may eventually be coerced under royal pressure to allow Parliament to meet again, he appears willing to delay Parliament’s return for months. And in the meantime, it could create a situation where it continues to pass laws without parliamentary oversight, as Channel News Asia’s Oh Ei Sun noted.

In Thailand, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha has maintained the massive powers bestowed upon him during the pandemic, while the government has also used arrests and other types of intimidation to end large pro protests. -democracy that shook Bangkok last year.

There is not a single reason why democracy, already weak in Southeast Asia, should suffer more in the years to come. COVID-19 has allowed some leaders, such as Prayut and Muhyiddin, to take advantage of the legitimate public health emergency to centralize power. Like many undemocratic leaders in other parts of the world, they then try to retain the vast powers gained during the emergency even as the public health situation improves.

Additionally, as Lee Morgenbesser of Griffith University in Australia noted, authoritarian or authoritarian-leaning rulers in Southeast Asia have become more sophisticated in the way they control politics.

While Myanmar’s backward and brutal junta is an exception, other Southeast Asian leaders, such as Prayut, Duterte or Cambodias Hun Sen, maintain elections and some semblance of freedoms while undermining civil society, for example. example by tilting the elections in favor of their ruling parties and by controlling election commissions in a way that makes it difficult for the opposition forces to win. These tactics, more low-key than just launching a coup and killing people, slowly and subtly kill democracy and do not get the kind of global media attention that an event like the coup in Myanmar has. attracted.

Meanwhile, major democracies that once focused on promoting freedom across Southeast Asia are retreating and focusing on their own issues. The United States is working to put its own democratic politics in order, while the European Union, Japan, Canada and other leading democracies are working hard to deploy vaccines and generally control the spread of COVID-19, leaving them less time to focus on issues of free and fair government. And, therefore, the prospects for regional democracy are at their darkest point in years.

Joshua Kurlantzick is a senior fellow for Southeast Asia at the Council on Foreign Relations.