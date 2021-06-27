Associated Press Digest 6:10 a.m. Derek Chauvin Donald Trump Yale Rapid Intruder Ethiopia





Building-Collapse-Miami continues to search for potential bodies and survivors in neighboring Miami condominium collapse According to officials, the death toll has reached five and four died as of late Saturday. More than 150 remain unexplained. For Mike Noriega’s family, finding memories brought hope. Her grandmother lived on the 6th floor of a collapsed building on the edge of the waves. He and his father rushed to the scene to see if 92-year-old Hildanoriega was okay. They found her photo in the rubble, along with a birthday card. She is still missing. By Joshua Goodman and Russ Bynum. Send: 840 words, photo. BUILDING-COLLAPSE-MIAMI-VIGNETTES-Friends and family explain that they are missing due to the collapse of a condo in Florida. BUILDING-COLLAPSE-MIAMI-INVESTIGATION A team of experts sent to South Florida to investigate the collapse (both sent).

Building-Collapse-What Happened Authorities don’t know why Florida’s oceanfront condominium tower suddenly collapsed. However, experts looked at the 2018 report by identifying a number of construction issues, including “severe structural damage” to the concrete structural slabs under the pool decks that required major repairs. I am. By Kurt Anderson and Bernard Condon. Send: 1,090 words, photo.

Israel-US The new leaders of the United States and the Israeli government are restoring their country’s relations after years of division. Former Senior President Donald Trump and Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu President Joe Biden Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will replace Foreign Minister Yile Rapid. New leaders are trying to rebuild relations with the Democratic Party of Israel, the person who controls parliament. By Laurie Kellman, Matthew Lee and Ellen Knickmeyer. Sent: 1,110 words, photo.

Ethiopia-after the airstrikes When the military airstrikes broke out, Marg was serving customers at her cafe in Togoga, a village in Tigray, Ethiopia. He and other survivors told The Associated Press about one of the deadliest attacks in the Tigray conflict. The airstrikes were a rare example of an almost immediate slaughter in a war that has unfolded mostly behind the scenes since the fighting began in November. At least 64 people, including women, children and the elderly, have been killed and dozens injured. Sent: 850 words, photo.

Airport-Intruder A man jumps from a moving plane at the Los Angeles airport. Send: 200 words, photo.

France-Régional The regional elections represent a major challenge for the French far right. Send: 340 words, photo.

UK-Jordan-Airborne Forces-Drill-UK: Joint AirDrop Drill confirms UK support for Jordan. Sent: 240 words, photo.

Tropical weather Hurricane Enrique aims to hit the Pacific coast of Mexico. Sent: 250 words.

VIRUS-THAILAND OUTBREAK In the face of an upsurge in coronavirus cases, the Thai capital has banned indoor meals and gatherings of more than 20 people, in addition to closing construction sites and blocking worker settlements. Has been announced. Bangkok and 9 other states. Sent: 380 words, photo.

Trump Former President Donald Trump hosted the first campaign-style event since leaving the White House and replayed his election discontent and baseless fraud allegations upon his return to the rally scene. By Jill Corbin. Send: 1,130 words, photo.

SUICIDE AWARENESS-MUSLIMS A group of Muslim mental health professionals, along with some American religious leaders and activists, are raising awareness about mental illness and suicide prevention and providing religious and culturally sensitive counseling. We work to provide. Their efforts resumed urgency following the apparent murder-suicide that sent shockwaves through the Islamic community in the region and beyond, killing six families in Allen, Texas in April. Sent: 1,010 words, photo.

GEORGE FLOYD-OFFICER-TRIAL-IMPACT The murder conviction and long-term jail for former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin improves police employment and training, between the police and the communities they serve. Law enforcement experts said it could spur more efforts to build confidence. And they say it may have made it easier for the general public and future juries to accept long-standing complaints about police-minority interaction. By Tammy Webber. Send: 840 words, photo.

Church-Shooting-Litigation The Texas Supreme Court is suing a chain of sporting goods for survivors killed in a religious genocide in 2017 and their relatives selling guns used in the attack to shooters. She declares that she cannot. The court dismissed four lawsuits against Academy Sports and Outdoors, alleging stores in the San Antonio area inadvertently sold guns to Devin Kelly in 2016. Send: 320 words, photo.

NORTHWESTERN PACIFIC WARM WAVE Oregon’s largest city set a heat record on Saturday. It can beat today’s brand new. Many communities in the Pacific Northwest can sweat during the hottest days in history as temperatures rise during the heat wave and locals scramble for relief, forecasters say. there is. Sent: 780 words, photos, videos.

India-Locked Shops-Photo Gallery Locked shops confront buyers in the Indian market. Send: 260 words, photo.

Hong Kong fire A typhoon shelter in Hong Kong caught 16 ships in a fire, sank at least 10 ships and sent one to a hospital. Sent: 110 words, photo.

BKN-SUNS-CLIPPERS Devin Booker scored 25 points before fouling at the last minute, the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 84-80, the decisive 3-1 in the Western Conference final Took the lead. Sands will be able to end the Clippers and advance to the NBA Finals with a victory Monday night in Phoenix for the first time since 1993. Sent: 1,000 words, photo.

GYM-US-TRIALS Brody Malone and Yul Moldauer clinched the spot for the United States Men’s Olympic Gymnastics Team. Malone won the Olympic event, following the national title he won earlier this month. Malone’s two-day total of 171.60 was three points behind Moldauer. By sports writer Will Graves. b SUBMITTED: 900 words, photo.

TIM-DAHLBERG-STICKY STUFF A few days after the baseball team cracked down on pitchers, it’s almost business as usual in the major leagues. Send: 830 words, photo.

SOC – EURO 2020-ITALY-AUSTRIA Substitutes Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina scored extra points as Italy beat Austria 2-1 to advance to the quarter-finals of the European Championship. Italy also set a team record for 31 games unbeaten. Sent: 620 words, photo.

