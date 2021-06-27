Imran Khan’s government set records for failures, Sindh government spokesman says





ANI | Updated: June 27, 2021 9:57 PM IST

Karachi [Pakistan], June 27 (ANI): Sindh government spokesman lawyer Murtaza Wahab criticized the PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying it was not just a selected government but of a failed and useless government. According to The Express Tribune, Wahab said the PTI government has set records with the number of failures. While addressing the media, he said, “He took out a loan of $ 11.9 billion which is being extravagantly spent. In eleven months, the poor have not received a single rupee. Ask them (PTI) a question about this fact and they will start to beat around the bush. He further said people should ask the government where the loan has gone over the past 11 months. “Has a university or a hospital been built or a project launched to eradicate hunger, poverty and inflation? »» He asked. Speaking about importing wheat, Wahab said the party wants to import wheat and its target is not people, but their ATMs. He continued that the current account deficit in one month is $ 632 million.

“When the world was shut down because of Corona, they bragged about reducing the current account deficit. Was it also because of the old government or the people or the elite?” He said the people who came to power to bring about the change have wreaked havoc in the country. “That’s why they’re called Pakistan Tehreek-e-Interior. Every time the captain brags about having fixed everything, he should be shown the papers from the Economic Affairs Division.” “You claim to have 22 years of experience. Where are these experts? Whenever a company talks to them (PTI government), there is another finance minister for the second round of talks,” Wahab said. further stated that whenever they see the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) rising higher, the PTI brings something wrong to slander it. In response to a question, he said the chief minister of the Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, had told the prime minister that the government of Sindh wanted to buy the corona vaccine and even asked for the purchase price. He claimed that Dr Faisal Sultan said that the federal government was not in able to provide the purchase price for the vaccine, The Express Tribune reported. “The Sindh government has even proposed that the federal government can buy the vaccine for us and we will pay for it, but they are procrastinating,” he said. declared. (ANI)

