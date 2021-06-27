BBC just silenced the truth about Boris Johnson’s lies





Support us and go ad-free A BBC the presenter has just shut down a Labor MP. The reason? The politician had said that Boris Johnson “is only lying”. It is clear that the facts are not allowed on the Beeb more. the BBC: don’t tell the truth BBC Politics East has been discuss The resignation of Matt Hancock. Host Stewart White spoke to Labor MP Daniel Zeichner and Conservative MP Peter Bone. More specifically, the issue of social assistance was raised. Zeichner mentionned of Hancock’s role as health secretary: There is also, of course, the issue of the huge failure of the failure to integrate health and social. If you remember, the Prime Minister told us two years ago that he had a plan. But he got lost somewhere, didn’t he? Another lie. White interrupted him, saying: Wait. Let me stop you there. We had a Covid pandemic. Surely that had to take the first place. Zeichner didn’t want it. He sprang back: He said he had a plan in his pocket. All he had to do was take it out of his pocket. We know he didn’t have one. He’s just lying. He is the Prime Minister we have. This is the problem. Read on … Support us and go ad-free It was too much for White (and probably the show’s producer, yelling in his ear). He pushed back Zeichner, saying: First of all, I cannot let you say that the Prime Minister lied. A viral video Campaign lawyer Peter Stefanovic had something to say about it. He tweeted this: A BBC presenter on #BBCPoliticsIs I just told a guest I can’t let you say the prime minister lied Meanwhile #BBC continue to refuse to account for an outraged audience sending this film to 24.2 MILLION VIEWS in protest against prime ministers lying in parliament https://t.co/vTH1yOQU1D – Peter Stefanovic (@ PeterStefanovi2) June 27, 2021 His video of Johnson’s Lies in Parliament has had more than 24 million views on Twitter alone. As Bywire News reported, the video: was also the inspiration for a parliamentary campaign – led by Green Party MP Caroline Lucas and backed by leading MPs from six of the seven opposition parties (Keir Starmers spokesman said Labor did not would not argue as they do not normally work with other parties) – calling on the Speaker of the House to grant an investigation into the Prime Ministers’ wickedly strained relationship with the truth. Blatant fact: Johnson is a liar He posed Johnson’s untruths. These included: Claim 5: June 17, 2020, during PMQ [Prime Minister’s Questions], said the Prime Minister There are hundreds of thousands, I think 400,000, fewer families living in poverty now than there were in 2010. The truth:Johnson’s statement is entirely false. Both the Children’s Commissioner and the Statistics Regulatory Office confirmed that PM’s claim was not supported by the actual numbers and therefore was not true. Yet so far the BBC did not report on this matter. And now its presenters seem to be actively shutting down any mention of what is a glaring fact: Johnson has lied several times in Parliament. Unfortunately, it all seems like a day’s work for our so-called public service broadcaster. Featured Image Via BBC iPlayer – screenshot and Channel 4 News – YouTube Support us and go ad-free







