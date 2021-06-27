Nunes and House Republicans Investigate China’s Efforts to Influence US Business | Washington Examiner

reevin Nunes and his Republican colleagues on the House Intelligence Committee are investigating China’s efforts to manipulate and coerce US companies and warn that Beijing has launched a “campaign of malicious influence across a wide range of US economic sectors.”

House Republicans on the Intelligence Committee have drawn “preliminary conclusions” and warn that US companies are being manipulated to help Beijing implement its anti-US agenda.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that Beijing’s strategic goal of becoming the dominant global economic and military leader by 2049 largely depends on gaining national power in multiple fields: military, technology, diplomacy and information, “reads a document on the GOP House Intelligence investigation. obtained by the Washington Examiner. “The Chinese government’s grip on business is a powerful platform for malicious influence. Beijing’s control over Chinese industry and investment enables the acquisition, transfer, and theft of U.S. innovation, technology, and intellectual property.

China is working aggressively to influence and shape events and public opinion in order to undermine U.S. national and economic security, according to the document. American companies often help China carry out its dangerous agenda, whether knowingly or not, he said. A key method, according to the document, is to induce or coerce collaboration with U.S. entities to acquire intellectual property and technology.

Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee said they were examining China’s influence in a wide range of economic sectors, including pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, agriculture, entertainment, media, finance, sports and technology. They intend to probe how vulnerable key US companies are to Chinese theft, what companies are doing to protect their technology from theft, how and why China is influencing US companies, and the vulnerability caused by the role of China in the US supply chain.

There is growing concern about Chinese influence in the United States, with a few recent examples highlighting the problem.

Nike CEO John Donahoe raised his eyebrows on an earnings call Thursday when he mentionned his company is “from China and for China”. The cheeky statement came as he defended the sneaker company’s activities in China despite the human rights violations perpetrated in the country against the Uyghur population.

TikTok, considered as a threat to national security by the Trump administration, selected as CEO in April, a man who held senior positions in Chinese companies blacklisted by the United States over security concerns and Chinese military ties. Shouzi Chew, who was previously the chief financial officer of Beijing-based ByteDance (which owns TikTok), will simultaneously be managing director of TikTok, further strengthening the Chinese parent company’s influence over the hugely popular social media app.

House Republicans say US companies are “being manipulated and / or coerced into sharing key technologies with China” and “receiving advice and direction from Chinese authorities to influence business operations.” US banks are investing heavily in China even as Chinese companies “exploit US financial markets to raise funds and strengthen their international credibility,” according to the preliminary report.

House Republicans also said that the Communist Party of China “is influencing leaders in US industry and finance to pressure local, state and federal executives and legislatures to take action that benefits Beijing “. Threats to cancel contracts or withdraw access to Chinese markets are used to suppress negative comments, and Beijing regularly uses its influence to influence coverage of China by US media and entertainment organizations, they said. declared.

The report also states that the reliance of US companies on China for supplies makes them vulnerable to pressure and that China knows that “its position in the US supply chain could be exploited to compromise the national security of United States”.

The Justice Department and U.S. intelligence agencies believe Chinese communications firm Huawei and other Chinese firms are working hand-in-hand with Beijing, potentially giving the country monitoring access to hardware and networks around the world. In February 2020, the DOJ unveiled a substitute indictment of its charges 2019against Huawei, accusing it of racketeering and conspiracy steal trade secrets.

The Federal Communications Commission has declared Huawei a threat to national security and denied him access to federal funding.

The Chinese DOJ Initiative, launched in 2018, shone the spotlight on coordinated efforts stealing research and technology from academic institutions across the country, with prosecutors making aggressive efforts in recent years to quell malicious Chinese influence in U.S. universities and focusing on eliminating academics concealing their ties to the People’s Liberation Army or the Chinese Thousand Talents Program.

Last summer, the Ministry of Defense issued a listing nearly two dozen companies operating in America that the Pentagon believes are linked to the People’s Liberation Army.

the Washington Examiner also recently detailed how the Chinese investment company which Hunter Biden keep holding a 10% stake in invested in CCP-related companies that the United States has sanctioned.

