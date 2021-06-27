Social media trends in cricket today





Former Sri Lankan hitting legend Sanath Jayasuriya tweeted that some action needed to be taken to save Sri Lankan cricket.

Shikhar Dhawan and Rahul Dravid. (Photo source: Twitter)

On June 27, 2021, a wide range of topics captured social media attention in the world of cricket. First of all, today marks the birthdays of two game legends. As England batting superstar Kevin Pietersen turns 41 today, South African bowling icon Dale Steyn celebrates his birthday today. 38th anniversary.

And, many cricketers took to social media to offer their best wishes to Pietersen and Steyn on their special days. Meanwhile, Hanuma Vihari tweeted that her mother had been vaccinated against Covid-19. And, Samit Patel wants Alex Hales to return to the England T20I squad.

In addition, Shikhar Dhawan, who was named captain of the Indian team for the limited series against Sri Lanka, is ready for the tour, and Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh wanted Dhawan to embark for Sri Lanka. Former Sri Lankan hitting legend Sanath Jayasuriya tweeted that some action needed to be taken to save Sri Lankan cricket. And finally, former Pakistani cricket legend and current Prime Minister Imran Khan believes Pakistan has a long way to go when it comes to tree planting.

1. Dhammika Prasad wishes Kevin Pietersen his birthday

@ KP24 wish you a happy birthday, a happy birthday. Remain blessed. God bless you. pic.twitter.com/b6fx3bmVm2

– Dhammika Prasad (@imDhammika) June 27, 2021

2. Rashid Khan wishes Kevin Pietersen his birthday

Happy Birthday Legend @ KP24 wish you a happy new year ahead, keep safe and healthy

– Rashid Khan (@ rashidkhan_19) June 27, 2021

3. Hanuma Viharis’ mother is vaccinated against Covid-19

Mom received her second dose of vaccination today! Get vaccinated yourself. Maintain social distancing, wear a mask, and stay safe. #VaccinateIndia pic.twitter.com/5P4MUNjxWM

– Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) June 27, 2021

4.Samit Patel thinks Alex Hales should return to England’s T20I squad

Surely @ AlexHales1 does any T20 England team. Most proven record around. I also think @ joeclarke10 is about to get a call. #pick them up

– Samit Patel (@ Samitpatel21) June 27, 2021

5. Imran Khan wants Pakistani youth to prepare to plant trees

I want all Pakistanis, especially our youth, to prepare for the biggest tree planting campaign in our history. We have a lot of catching up to do. pic.twitter.com/miObo6XLK6

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 27, 2021

6. Tushar Deshpande calls Dale Steyn inspiration

You’ve always been an inspiration growing up and getting older, watching how it’s done with style and aggression. Happy Birthday @ DaleSteyn62 #happybirthdayrolemodel

– Tushar Deshpnde (@ TusharD_96) June 27, 2021

7. Shikhar Dhawan posts photo with Indian cricket legend Rahul Dravid

Ready for the big tour pic.twitter.com/OoYDfs6NNI

– Shikhar Dhawan (@ SDhawan25) June 27, 2021

8. Washington Sundar wishes speed gun Dale Steyn on his birthday

Happy Birthday Speed ​​Gun. Had a good time! @ DaleSteyn62 pic.twitter.com/DG3sUlF4tE

– Washington Sundar (@ Sundarwashi5) June 27, 2021

9. Harbhajan Singh wishes Kevin Pietersen his birthday

Happy birthday champion @ KP24 Hope you have a nice day .. pic.twitter.com/jNek2yQXsz

– Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 27, 2021

10. Suresh Raina wishes Shikhar Dhawan before India tour in Sri Lanka

Good luck skipper https://t.co/hyvFyQ09tH

– Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) June 27, 2021

11. Harbhajan Singh is looking forward to the Indian team excelling against Sri Lanka

Good luck @ SDhawan25 kaptaaan and jam .. look forward to seeing you excel https://t.co/k7sjzsRNOV

– Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 27, 2021

12. Hasan Ali calls Dale Steyn inspiration

An absolute GOAT of the game, an inspiration to me and to many around the world. Happy birthday to my favorite @ DaleSteyn62 pic.twitter.com/hQdMhGToY8

– Hassan Ali (@ RealHa55an) June 27, 2021

13. Kevin Pietersen thanks everyone for wishing him his birthday

Hello and thank you for all the birthday wishes!

– Kevin Pietersen (@ KP24) June 27, 2021

14. Sanath Jayasuriya believes that immediate action must be taken to save Sri Lanka and its cricket

Very sad day for Sri Lankan cricket. The situation is critical. We need immediate action to save cricket

– Sanath Jayasuriya (@ Sanath07) June 27, 2021

15. Lisa Sthalekar tweets India’s concerns ahead of the next World Cup

This is a real concern for India as it prepares for @cricketworldcup next year. Should they blood someone else besides the players named below? And if so who do you think? https://t.co/cW31SbPsCJ

– Lisa Sthalekar (@ sthalekar93) June 27, 2021







