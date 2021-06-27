Jokowi urges local governments to double vaccination target





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called on local governments to double the COVID-19 vaccination target to accelerate the achievement of herd immunity. Jokowi made the statement during a dialogue with regional police chiefs and regional leaders via video conference while observing vaccinations in Bhayangkara Square on Saturday. The president requested information about vaccination in central Java from the chief inspector general of the regional police in the province, Ahmad Luthfi. The Inspector General explained that the COVID-19 vaccination target within the Central Java Regional Police reached 141,000 vaccinated on Saturday. “Are you ready to double the vaccination target? the president asked what Luthfi agreed to. The president will then ask Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin to increase the supply of COVID-19 vaccine in central Java. “Well, the Minister of Health will prepare the vaccine,” the president remarked. The President then put the same question to the North Sumatra Regional Police Chief, Inspector General of Police Panca Putra. Inspector General Putra revealed that the vaccination was carried out by police on Saturday in collaboration with the North Sumatra regional government, targeting 66,790 registered recipients. Some 121,000 doses of the vaccine have been received for inoculation through June 30, 2021. Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccination will continue to be carried out in North Sumatra. “Are you ready to double the vaccination target? asked the president. “We are ready, President,” the police responded. The President then put the same question to the Chief Inspector General of the East Kalimantan Regional Police, Herry Rudolf Nahak. “Are you ready to double the vaccination target? asked the president. “I am ready, President. As people are also waiting for the vaccination,” replied the East Kalimantan police chief. The Head of State welcomed the mass vaccination against COVID-19 carried out in various headquarters of the regional police and regional military command (Kodam) in several regions this Saturday. “I would like to thank you for the mass vaccination program which took place simultaneously this morning in all the regional police forces of Kodam, in collaboration with the local governments. I hope that from today the target of one million vaccines for all of Indonesia can be reached. continued through July and August. We will increase the target to double the current target, “said the president Jokowi highlighted. Lily: Jokowi monitors application of micro PPKM in Cempaka Putih AMONG







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos