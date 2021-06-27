IMA chief thanks Prime Minister Modi for praising medics for their service amid COVID-19









New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised medics for doing everything possible to help people during the coronavirus pandemic, IMA President Dr JA Jayalal , said the prime minister assured doctors would be respected, protected and safeguarded.

As every year, the country will celebrate July 1 as National Physicians’ Day to honor the contributions of physicians. The first National Physician’s Day was celebrated in the country in July 1991.

“Prime Minister Modi ensured that physicians are respected, protected and protected. He also stressed the need for vaccination. We are celebrating National Physicians Day (July 1) this year in remembrance of veteran Dr. BC Roy. We are so happy that PM Modi has hosted the medical fraternity for Doctors’ Day, ”said the IMA President.

Almost a week after the launch of the centralized COVID-19 vaccination campaign for all adults free of charge, IMA President Dr JA Jayalal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring the vaccination of all people over the age of 18 in a timely manner and to make vaccines available to the population at their doorstep.

“We thank the Prime Minister for reassuring us that all people over the age of 18 will be able to get vaccinated in a timely manner. He assured the nation that the vaccination will be made available to people at their doorsteps, wherever they are. they live, ”said Dr. Jayalal.

As part of the centralized vaccination policy launched on June 21, the central government would take charge of the nationwide vaccination campaign, and the Center would purchase 75% of the vaccines and give them to states for free distribution to all citizens. over 18 years old.

The Center will also take care of the 25% immunization that was with states so far under the liberalized plan announced earlier.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the doctors of “Mann Ki Baat” praising their contribution to nation building. Prime Minister Modi said medics went out of their way to help people during the coronavirus pandemic and saved lives as Covid-19 hit the country.

Speaking to Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi said: “In a few days, on July 1, we will be celebrating National Doctors’ Day. This day is dedicated to the anniversary of the birth of the great physician and statesman of the country, Dr. BC Roy. . We are all grateful for the contribution of physicians during the Corona period. Our doctors served us regardless of their lives. Therefore, this time, National Physician Day becomes even more special. “(ANI)







