Modi reaches out to Raisi, but Tehran talks with US hold key to Indo-Iranian ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first foreign leaders to congratulate Iranian ultra-conservative chief justice Ebrahim Raisi after being elected his country’s next president. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen the warm ties between India and Iran, Modi wrote on Twitter on June 20, shortly after Raisi won the presidential elections, which left moderates from the West Asian nation sidelined and brought the extremists back to Power.

New Delhi is expected to seek early engagement with the Raisis government in Tehran after taking over from Hassan Rouhani, who will step down on August 2 after completing two consecutive terms as president. With Pakistan keen to gain strategic depth in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US troops from the conflict-ravaged country and its iron brother China trying to expand its footprints in the region, India will obviously want to act quickly to mitigate the tensions in his relationships. with Iran.

But what is likely to determine the pace and course of the Modi government’s engagement with the new regime in Tehran is the outcome of the negotiations in Vienna between Iran and the United States for the revival of Iran. 2015 nuclear deal.

Despite the civilizational ties between the two nations, relations between New Delhi and Tehran have faced challenges over the past fifteen years, mainly due to the growing ties between India and the United States, particularly after the historic nuclear deal of 2008, and acrimony between Iran and the United States. Sanctions imposed by the United States on Iran have forced New Delhi to cut its trade and economic ties with the Persian Gulf nation, which has always been seen as part of India’s extended neighborhood.

Read | What to expect from Ebrahim Raisi’s presidency

New Delhi’s economic relations with Tehran picked up momentum after President Barack Obama’s administration in Washington DC eased sanctions against Iran following the July 14, 2015 agreement between Tehran and the Five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council United States, United Kingdom, France, Russia and China as well as Germany and the European Union.

Obama’s successor, Donald Trump, in May 2018 withdrew the United States from the July 2015 agreement. The United States reimposed sanctions against Iran six months later. India had to give in to pressure from the United States and stop buying crude oil from Iran by June 2019. New Delhi was successful in securing a waiver from the Trump administration to continue its engagement with Tehran for the development of the port of Chabahar. But Iran began laying tracks in July 2020 to build the proposed 750-kilometer railway line from Chabahar port on its southeast coast to Zahedan, the capital of its province of Sistan Balochistan closer to its border with Afghanistan and Pakistan. India was keen to build the railway line, as it was already involved in the development of the port of Chabahar to gain land maritime access to Afghanistan and Central Asia via Iran, bypassing Pakistan. But US sanctions against Iran have hampered progress on the project. The same was true for the development of the Farzad-B gas field, which was also put on hold due to US sanctions. As a result, Tehran notified New Delhi in January 2020 of its decision to award the contract to an Iran-based entity.

The United States is in talks with Iran again. Raisi, like other conservative presidential candidates, criticized the Rouhanis government during its campaign to sign the 2015 accord with the United States and others. But, after winning the election, he made it clear that his government would join the deal as well. He did not directly support the Iran-U.S. Talks to relaunch the deal, but signaled that negotiations would continue. The prospect of President Joe Bidens’ administration re-engaging in the Tehran deal has already prompted New Delhi to signal that it will also resume importing crude oil from Iran and revert to investing in infrastructure and development projects. ‘hydrocarbons as the United States lifts or relaxes sanctions against the Persian Gulf Country.

Read also | Still “serious differences” in Iranian nuclear talks: an American official

New Delhi is also keen to act quickly to stop the collapse of its relationship with Tehran, as it worries about the proposed deal Iran is considering signing with China, securing a massive $ 400 billion investment pledge of the share of the communist country in its infrastructure and energy sectors. over the next 25 years. What also sounded the alarm in New Delhi was Iran’s alleged decision to invite China and Pakistan to participate in the development of its port of Chabahar. Beijing and Tehran have reportedly discussed a proposal to link the port of Chabahar to the China-Pakistan economic corridor, a flagship element of President Xi Jinping’s ambitious Belt and Road initiative and a project opposed by India.

Xi also praised Raisi, stressing that China and Iran are comprehensive strategic partners and attach great importance to developing relations between the two nations.

Tehran’s envoy to New Delhi, Ali Chegeni, recently called for a reset of Iran-India relations, starting with a trade deal and a strategic energy partnership, including oil and gas pipelines by sea or land. He suggested during a webinar that since the 2015 nuclear deal could be revived, India could work on its long-standing proposal to invest $ 20 billion in Iran’s Chabahar free trade area. He said Iran would also welcome Iran’s investments to set up petrochemical and fertilizer plants. But time is too short and the opportunities will not stay forever, Chegeni said, urging New Delhi to move fast.

In the past, Tehran generally avoided siding with Islamabad when tensions between India and Pakistan escalated, with the exception of a few occasional remarks about the situation in Kashmir. After the Modi government on August 5, 2019 decided to strip Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) of its special status and reorganize the state into two Union Territories, Iran expressed concern over on the condition of the people of the valley and urged India to adopt a fair policy towards the people of the region. However, Rouhani Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in March 2020 described the clashes in northeast Delhi as organized violence against Muslims. His comment sparked strong protests from the Modi government. But New Delhi still does not expect Iran to start systematically echoing Pakistan in criticizing India, even after the moderate to conservative power change in Tehran.