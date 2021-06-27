The previous government of the PML-N left 20 billion Canadian dollars: Ali Awan





ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – June 27, 2021): The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan said on Sunday that the previous SU government Muslim-N had left a current account deficit (CAD) of $ 20 billion, which was turned by Pakistani government Tehreek Insaf (PTI) into a surplus of $ 800 million as its main economic success. “The former government left Rs 45 billion in the form of liabilities, including current account deficits, external debt, circular debt and trade deficits, which led the government to turn to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said speaking to APP.

He said that despite COVID-19, the government achieved the 4% annual economic growth that had stunned opposition parties and international experts.

Ali Awan said that all of this was made possible by the charismatic personality of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said, let’s explain how this was possible, as the world feared the Corona, Prime Minister Imran Khan was offering incentives to farmers and the construction industry in the country.

SAPM said the housing sector is a major focus of the government and “we are providing easy loans to people at lower interest rates for the growth of the housing sector.

Ali Awan said the government has provided assistance to the agricultural sector, which has resulted in growth and acquired four bomber crops this year. The government has allocated an additional 25 billion rupees for the growth of the agricultural sector, he said and added that the government has also provided more aid to agribusiness and supported its people for the development of a modern agro-industrial base in order to improve the export in the sector. At that time, Prime Minister Imran Khan reimbursed the textile industry, which set an export record during the COVID period and beat all regional and global players in this sector, he said.

He said, due to the government’s wise incentives on agriculture, the rural economy has generated Rs.1100 billion in the country’s economy. “I say that only a visionary leader like Imran Khan will achieve more economic success in the future and surprise those who said the government will not work,” he said.

Today, the world’s leading economic gurus and think tanks believe Prime Minister Imran Khan’s planning in COVID-19 was unprecedented, he said.

SAPM said the government has given a tax-free budget for 2021-22 in a post COVID-19 environment and is on track to meet a record revenue target of Rs 4.1 trillion from 2020-2021 .

He also praised the “tax breaks” provided by the government in the budget. “The government has removed the tax on industrial raw materials to minimize the cost of doing business in the country,” Ali said, adding that the government had also decided to introduce tax reforms and automation in the Federal Council of revenues to improve efficiency in the tax system and by widening the tax net in the country.

“Income generation is important for financial inclusion to support low income people in society,” he added.

He said that in the new automobile policy, the government announced a reduction in the tax on 1000 CC vehicles while it was already reduced for 800 CC vehicles.

He said the government has also exempted the tax on milk, children’s medicines and medical equipment and the information technology (IT) sector to give relief to the people. “We also gave tax relief to the construction industry during COVID-19 and also reduced the tax from 35% to 20% to benefit about 40 related industries that would help increase employment in the country, ”he said.

Awan said the government also decided to grant loans of Rs300,000 to each farmer every year during the two harvest seasons.

He said that even under these difficult economic circumstances, in next year’s development budget, the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) was increased by 32% compared to the previous year 2019-2020, passing from 650 billion rupees to 900 billion rupees.

“The main goal of the government is to run the Ehasaas program, with its true spirit in 14 different categories for low income people including widows, orphans, poor, unemployed, needy students and citizens specials of society, ”he said.

In the 2021-2022 budget, a significant amount of Rs. 260 billion has been allocated to the Ehsas program which will alleviate the suffering of widows and orphans and students will also receive scholarships and farmers will also benefit from loans.

SAPM said that the “Ehsaas Undergraduate Program” has also been approved to provide thousands of undergraduate scholarships to students from different parts of the country in the upcoming budget. During Covid-19, she said the government provided aid worth 179 billion rupees to 15 million people in different parts of the country.

He said the government had decided to increase the Ehsaas program allocation from 12,000 to 13,000 rupees. He said the budget announced by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan set a direction for the country.

Several measures were announced in the budget for the sectors, which play a vital role in the progress, prosperity and development of the country, he said and added that the government is also committed to providing justice. socio-economic to people to achieve the dream of “State of Medina”.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos