



Former Chancellor Sajid Javid was appointed health secretary around 90 minutes after Matt Hancock’s extraordinary resignation on Saturday. Mr Hancock fell on his sword after discovering he had violated social distancing guidelines by kissing an aide in his ministerial office last month in what was a violation of coronavirus restrictions In a statement, Mr Javid said he was “honored” in the role, which follows his short stint as Chancellor from 2019-2020 before stepping down after a power struggle with No.10 – and in particular, the former adviser by Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings.

While some have welcomed Mr Javid’s return to Mr Johnson’s cabinet, Mr Cummings has been less than impressed with the appointment. Responding to the news, Mr Cummings suggested in a tweet that the Prime Minister’s wife, Carrie Symonds, was responsible for bringing Mr Javid back to center stage. The two have been good friends since Ms Johnson worked for him as a special media advisor. In 2019, Mr Javid was even invited to retire to the Prime Minister’s Checkers campaign for a semi-social occasion. According to a Mail On Sunday report, Mr Javid tried to impress Mr Johnson and his then girlfriend with an £ 80 bottle of a little-known Tuscan red, beloved by the Duchess of Sussex. Mr Javid arrived at Mr Johnson’s estate in Buckinghamshire with ‘a stash’ of £ 80 from Tignanello – after which Meghan Markle named her now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig.

This showed Mr Javid to be a keen student of the Prime Minister’s previous statements, as Mr Johnson had once called the wine “delicious”. During the leadership campaign, Mr Johnson told the Politico Playbook website: “Someone bought me a case of Tignanello and I had no idea how much it cost. “I was just pulling myself together. “It’s an amazing thing, it was delicious. “I later found out that it was Meghan Markle’s favorite wine. JUST IN: Viktor Orban’s explosive threat to the EU: “Abandon the United States of Europe!

“Sajid is back in the inner circle by attending the Prime Minister’s morning meetings. “They are so close that they share a joke – not only has Boris embraced his leadership policy, but also his wine.” The Duchess of Sussex commented on Tignanello in a number of different interviews, but it was perhaps a 2017 People article that included the most details. She said: “Tignanello is a full bodied red wine that I tried about seven years ago. “In wine circles, it is nicknamed ‘Tig’. “It was the first moment I understood it – I finally understood what people meant by body structure, finish, wine legs. “TIG is my nickname for getting it. Not just the wine, but everything. “ Created by the Tuscan winery Antinori in 1971, Tignanello is what is called a “super-Tuscan” wine – a wine made in Tuscany with non-native grapes, according to Wine Folly. Composed of a blend of 80 percent Sangiovese, 15 percent Cabernet Sauvignon and five percent Cabernet Franc, Tignanello is also one of the first Super Tuscan wines, in addition to being “the first modern wine of the Chianti to contain a non-traditional grape – Cabernet Sauvignon – by omitting white grapes, ”says Italian wine merchants.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos