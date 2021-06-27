Opinion: Rape is a crime of power, not lust





It is obvious that Prime Minister Imran Khan still has not understood what are the reasons for the sex crimes, said Imaan Mazari, a human rights activist.

In an interview with the SAMAA Sawaal TV show on Sunday, she said the prime minister believed rape to be a crime of lust.

“Rape is actually a crime of power,” the activist stressed.

She was referring to the Prime Minister’s recent comments on rape in an interview with HBO Axios. If a woman wears very little clothing, it will have an impact on men unless they are robots, he said.

The concept of purdah is [to] avoid temptation in society, the prime minister said, referring to his previous statement. Pakistan does not have discos or nightclubs and it is a completely different society, he added.

Mazari stressed that Prime Minister Khan should read Supreme Court rulings on rape cases which clearly state that the crime has nothing to do with the clothes, personality, character and even sex life of a woman.

“When he talks about punishments for rapists, he talks about chemical castration which is NOT the solution because it does not deter rape.”

To read: Imran Khan and chemical castration: the debate on the punishment of rape in Pakistan

We must understand that the certainty of the punishment is more important than the severity of the punishment.

The activist said the comment “men are not robots” projects Pakistani men like animals into the international community, which is an insult to all men in the country.

PM’s comment “exaggerated”

Religious scholar Ibtisam Elahi Zaheer said the prime minister’s comments on women’s clothing are not entirely false. “They are not the only factor that provokes the rape, but are one of the reasons. ”

I think the Prime Minister made his point, but whatever he said was not wrong, he said.

Islam believes that women should wear the hijab and do the purdah. “Whether you practice it or not, you have to accept that these orders are there and there is no denying that it is,” said the scholar.

On the other hand, the women of PTI Kanwal Shauzeb and Dr Naushaba claimed that the Prime Minister’s comments were “exaggerated”.

The full interview with the prime minister was not shown on the channel, PTI MP Kanwal Shuazab said. “The media today sexually objectify women from selling juice to bottled water.”

The whole debate between the Prime Minister and HBO’s Jonathan Swan was not about rape apologists or victim blame, but about the factors that lead to rape.

Shauzab added that like everyone else, the prime minister has the right to free speech and is not someone who just says it all, but his actions speak louder than words.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos